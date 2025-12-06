Green Room 42 to Present Karen Mason in CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Green Room 42 will present the return of Karen Mason for her legendary Christmas show for three nights December 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m.

CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! is more than a holiday concert! With Karen's unique interpretations of holiday classics, old and new, your holidays will never be the same.

Sassy, brassy, and tinged with confessional monologs, this show includes a heartfelt "I'll Be Home for Christmas", and her two new singles: a slinky arrangement of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town", a new standard "It'll Be Christmas Before You Know It".

Karen's Christmas show will be your new holiday essential.