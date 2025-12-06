Green Room 42 to Present Karen Mason in CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!

The concert runs December 19, 20, and 21.
Green Room 42 will present the return of Karen Mason for her legendary Christmas show for three nights December 19, 20, and 21 at 7 p.m.
CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! is more than a holiday concert! With Karen's unique interpretations of holiday classics, old and new, your holidays will never be the same.
Sassy, brassy, and tinged with confessional monologs, this show includes a heartfelt "I'll Be Home for Christmas", and her two new singles: a slinky arrangement of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town", a new standard "It'll Be Christmas Before You Know It".
Karen's Christmas show will be your new holiday essential.
Videos