Stage Time With PJ Adzima Resumes Residency at The Slipper Room

Stage Time with PJ Adzima presents the best of Broadway, drag, stand-up, and burlesque- all in one place. In the style of classic vaudeville, PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon) brings together the greatest performers in New York City for a one-of-a-kind evening of unforgettable entertainment. Featuring guests such as Tamika Lawrence (Heart of Rock and Roll), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Plasma (Drag Race), Julia Knitel (Beautiful), AJ Holmes (Kimberly Akimbo), Marti Cummings (Queen of New York), Kiki Ball Change (Drag Me to Dinner), Chris Turner (Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Joyelle Nicole Johnson (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Christine Dwyer (Wicked) Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Samson Knight (2023 Queen of Burlesque - Burlesque Hall of Fame), Tansy (Burlesque Top 50), Caitlin Cook (The Writing on the Stalls), Donna Carnow (US National Pole Art Champion) Margo Mayhem (Burlesque Top 50), Jonothon Lyons (Buddy the Rat), and many, many more.

"The greatest artists in the world all live in New York City, but there aren't opportunities to come together, inspire each other, and create the art that can only happen when people from different backgrounds, training, and experience are in one room" Adzima says. "Stage Time is unlike any other show, because it brings these artists from the top of their field to the same stage for a one-night-only lineup. Drag, aerial acts, tap dancers, jugglers, even barbershop quartets all live and work in NYC, so why shouldn't you be able to see them all together? It's a curated night of what the city has always been the best at: entertainment."

After 10 months of sold out shows in their first season, Stage Time returns to their monthly residence at The Slipper Room, a world-renowned downtown variety house that has been providing burlesque and circus entertainment to the lower east side since 1991.

"Broadway talent needs a way to get back to our roots and reintegrate into the thriving nightlife scene in New York City. Uptown meets downtown to provide a space for artists to mingle and develop community, and for audiences to experience a show like nothing they've ever seen before, with a line up they'll never see together again. Presented on Monday nights at a reasonable price for the working artist to enjoy."

Stage Time performs on the second Monday of every month beginning September 9th at 8pm

