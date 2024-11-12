Spencer Liff to Direct Broadway Dreams NYC Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Dreams will present its annual NYC Showcase on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 7 PM at the MasterCard Midnight Theatre in Hudson Yards. A cornerstone event of the non-profit organization, the evening is an annual culmination of the Broadway Dreams mission to build a bridge between the Broadway community and the stars of tomorrow. The showcase represents the top 5% of the organization’s students and affords them the unique opportunity to perform for every major Broadway casting agency and other top entertainment industry decision-makers.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award nominee Spencer Liff (“So You Think You Can Dance,” Head Over Heels), the students will perform works created and staged by Broadway pros, including Tony Award-winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), Sarah Hartmann (Anastasia), MiMi Scardulla (Cabaret), Warren Egypt Franklin (Hamilton), Antwon Collier (“Goliath”), Tristan Hill (Hamilton), Alexia Acebo Carter (Wicked), Jason Goldston (Frozen), singer/songwriter Jeremy Schonfeld, John Viggiano (Borden: A New Musical), Andre Lima Gress, Franco Odhiambo, and casting director Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

The technical team for the Broadway Dreams Showcase includes musical direction by Jeremy Robin Lyons, costumes by Kelly LeVine and Ryan park, technical direction by Keith Bergeron, and assistance from Grace Slear, Andrew McCloud, Scarlett Jacques, and Asantewa Adigun-Bomani.

"Over the past 18 years, Broadway Dreams has built an impressive roster of supporters, including the most in-demand and sought-after casting directors, managers, agents, directors, choreographers, and producers that the industry has to offer," said Annette Tanner, Founder & President. “At the annual NYC Showcase, 60 of our most talented students are given the opportunity to perform directly for them in the heart of NYC. This singular event is responsible for many of our students landing agents, managers, and/or roles in top Broadway shows and national tours. We’re excited to see what opportunities this year has in store.”

Now in its 18th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than 8 countries, awarded more than $1.8M in scholarships, and booked more than 250 professional breakthrough jobs since 2018 alone. The 2024 Showcase will feature 60 students from cities across the United States, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, Kenya, Russia, and Switzerland.

The 2024 Broadway Dreams Showcase will feature Alex Farnsworth (Syracuse, UT), Amy Bransky (Lyndhurst, OH), Anzli McNew (Rogersville, MO), Ariel Bowman (Dallas, TX), Ashari Harper (Cedar Hill, TX), Ashley Vasquez (Nashville, TN), Beatriz Arevalo (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Ben Jacobs (Bear, DE), BJ Granville (Vienna, GA), Bria Brown (Dallas, TX), Casey Huntley (Charlotte, NC), Chancellor Anding (Brandon, MS), Cooper Garcia-Floyd (Yuba City, CA), Dee Pace (Oak Brook, IL), Demiah Williams (Houston, TX), Drew Welch (Seymour, MO), Ella Rhody (Yuba City, CA), Ellie Biron (Philadelphia, PA), Emily Sullivan (Franklin, TN), Emma Murdock (Salt Lake City, UT), Ethan Jih-Cook (Philadelphia, PA), Favor Buchi (Birmingham, AL), Fay Warner (Pleasant View, UT), Gabriella Gonzalez (Charlotte, NC), Giovanna Johns (Middletown, DE), Grace Conrad (Mableton, GA), Gus Schonfeld (Beacon, NY), Hanna Ronecker (Germany), Isaiah Bell (Dallas, TX), Jackson Haywood (Clover, SC), Jazz Washington (Washington, DC), Jillian Reef (Rocky River, OH), Joseph Torres (Atlanta, GA), Kai Bui (Oakland Park, FL), Karleigh Black (Dallas, TX), Kijani X (Hermitage, TN), King Bell (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Layla Hemric (Powder Springs, GA), Mackenzie Goode (Brooklyn, NY), Maggie Bailey (Atlanta, GA), Marcus Ladden (Austell, GA), Mathew Molina (Greenville, SC), Mia Lewis (Naples, FL), Michaela Plummer (Marietta, GA), Mikari Tarpley (Smyrna, GA), Natalie Schroeder (New York, NY), Nathan Iles (Atlanta, GA), Raleigh Risser (Nashville, TN), Remy Maples (Chattanooga, TN), Sofie Poliakoff (Davie, FL), Talia Hill (Orlando, FL), Tashawn Jones (Washington, DC), Tyson Hill (Orlando, FL), Vanessa Shinault (Loganville, GA), Vismaya Channappa (Franklin, TN), Walker Risser (Nashville, TN), Will Hoagland (Kaysville, UT), Zuzu Lewis (Union City, NJ), Franco Odhiambo (Kenya), Mira Divaeva (Russia), Moira Menari (Switzerland), Sam Lampe (Germany), Sofia Aya Cristancho (Calgary, AB), and Georgia Aitken (New Zealand).

The 2024 Broadway Dreams Showcase is sponsored in part by RWS Global, MasterCard Midnight Theatre, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Clear Channel Outdoor, The Civilian Hotel, Payne Real Estate, The Busch Family Foundation, Jason and Lynne Slear, Alex and Martha Gorjanc, Mark Marrow and Jeff Chaddock, Moleskine, Kroma Printing, Masa Chips, and PopUp Bagels.

Established in 2006 by casting executive Annette Tanner, Broadway Dreams Foundation (“Broadway Dreams”) empowers aspiring young artists through performing arts training, focusing on the acting, voice, and dance disciplines. Program intensives are offered nationally and internationally throughout the year and are led by an exceptional faculty of respected entertainment professionals who assess where all students are in their development process and where they need to be, teach students practical skills that can be applied immediately to elevate their performance levels; guide students to achieve physical, emotional, and artistic self-awareness that can be channeled effectively in their work.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Faulkner (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Marketing Chair), Adam C. Sansiveri, Peter and Kelly Bailey, Margaret Busch, Michael Cox, Bruce Daitch, Martha Gorjanc, Bernie Jackson, Dan Knechtges, Nanci Lewis, Danny and Georgina Louchiey, Victoria Morris, Alex Newell, Chris Roberts, Sonya Schroeder, Lynne Latham Slear, Ryan Stana, and Ivan Williams.

The Broadway Dreams staff includes General Manager, RRR Creative / Ryan Ratelle; Interim Artistic Director, Sarah Hartmann; Company Manager, Sam Schoenfeld; Directors of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman,CSA and Peter Dunn; Director of Development, Neal Radding; Creative Director, Alicia Fox-Lenz; and Social Media Manager, Rico LeBron.

Comments