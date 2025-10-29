Shara Strand to Bring LOVE FOREVER to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After stepping away from the stage to focus on family and new creative ventures, Shara Strand is ready to shine once again. The singer and songwriter will perform songs from her new album Love Forever at The Green Room 42 in New York City, blending her signature pop soul sound with the emotional storytelling that first earned her a place in the Broadway community. The concert also supports a meaningful cause, with all proceeds benefiting the Kilimanjaro Initiative, an organization empowering underprivileged youth through leadership expeditions.

"While this concert is centered around Love Forever, I can't help but bring a touch of Broadway storytelling into the evening," says Strand. "My songs naturally lean into that theatrical style. They tell stories and carry emotional arcs. There will be moments where the arrangements and my performance nod to that cabaret tradition of intimacy and honesty with the audience."

Her deep connection to musical theater runs throughout her career, from earning her Equity card at 14 at the Vineyard Theatre to receiving her BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. "I grew up inspired by performers like Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, and Audra McDonald," she shares. "Even though I'm singing original pop songs, I carry that Broadway tradition of storytelling in my heart."

The concert will take audiences on a journey through Love Forever, an album that reflects themes of love, resilience, and transformation. "Tracks like Second Chances and I Will Be Here are incredibly personal," Strand says. "I also included songs that honor my children and my late father, because this performance is about the people who have shaped me."

Strand says she's especially drawn to the intimacy of The Green Room 42. "It feels like you're singing directly to every person in the room," she says. "I plan to share the stories behind the songs, the why, the heartbreak, the joy, so the audience can see themselves inside the music."

Strand will bring Love Forever to life on stage at The Green Room 42 on November 9 at 1 PM, joined by a full live band and a special guest. "This show represents years of dreams, work, and resilience finally coming to life," she says. Every song will be performed completely live, with no backing tracks, keeping the focus on authenticity and connection.

"Love Forever is about finding strength through vulnerability," Shara adds. "If people leave feeling more inspired and a little lighter than when they arrived, then I've done my job."