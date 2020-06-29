Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Continues Online Programming

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos continues its online programming! Including its successful Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every Saturday Night 8pm EDT.

With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected! The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years!

The events puts ticketed customers onscreen in the BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM! Never the same twice! Tickets/Song Requests availble bit.ly/SRRshows

PIANO BINGO happens Wednesday nights at 7pm EDTA new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO.

Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!Last week we had almost 100 bingo cards in play!$100 in prizes every week! bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They have also teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. Starting 7/7, our game will run every Tuesday 7pm, with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes!July: 7 - Ain't That America; 14 - 35th Anniv. Live Aid; 21 - Summer Songs; 28 - Hair Bands. Test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. tickets avail at bit.ly/SRRshows.

