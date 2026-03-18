Columbia University's VARSITY SHOW: THROUGH THE AGES Will Come to 54 Below

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54 Below will present the Varsity Show: Through the Ages on Sunday, April 5th, 2026 at 9:30pm, a celebration of Columbia University's must-see performing arts tradition and New York theater history featuring the cast of this year's Varsity Show (now in its 132 year)!

This one-night-only preview offers a sneak peek at this year's show — opening May 1st at Alfred Lerner Hall — and showcases songs from the show's history by esteemed Varsity Show alums like Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next To Normal, Almost Famous), Tony Award nominee Benjamin Velez (Real Women Have Curves), and even Broadway titans like Rodgers & Hammerstein!

The cast features ten Columbia and Barnard students, including Ariana Neal (Hidden Figures, “Archive 81,” Fruitvale Station), Luca Tuana i Guitart (The Last Boy Off-Broadway), Hannah Levinson (Matilda the Musical national tour), Anoushka Sharma (Desi SNL), Josh Chang, Gaia Di Mitri, Ana Huesa, Kai Joseph, Elsa Rose McIntyre Córdoba, and Jaden Natividad with music direction by Max Kleban.

The cast of Columbia University's 132nd Annual Varsity Show in Varsity Show Through The Ages plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday April 5, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $69 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.