The Autistic Theatremakers Alliance Is Coming To Joe's Pub

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On April 17, the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance (ATA) will present a showcase of original musicals by autistic writers in celebration of Autism Acceptance month. Selections from the following five new musicals will be presented at Joe's Pub in Kaleidoscope: Celebrating Autistic Musical Theatre Makers, which will also celebrate the ATA's 2026 grant winners.



Said Margaret Hall, Founder and President of the Board, “In the three years since the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance was founded, I have been consistently blown away by the sheer number of divinely talented Autistic artists developing their own work under the radar throughout New York City. In reflection of that exemplary excess, we are proud to present Kaleidoscope: Celebrating Autistic Musical Theatre Makers, which allows us to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month by uplifting five fantastic new musicals that are sure to warm your heart, tickle your funny bone, and leave you wanting more. There is no one way to be Autistic, just as there is no one way to make a piece of art, and we look forward to supporting these five shows, and our larger community, as they continue to share their perspectives and work with the world.”

The five new musicals at Kaleidoscope: Celebrating Autistic Musical Theatre Makers are as follows:

Adderall Nation: Addie Symonds (Book & Lyrics), Matthew Graham (Music & Lyrics)

Description: Adderall Nation follows the day that 17-year-old Lia's entire grade at school is taking the SAD-T (a college admissions test). But when a bad night's sleep throws her off her routine, Lia forgets to take her ADHD medication, ultimately bringing her and everyone around her down a whacky spiral of shame, strategy, desperation, and distractions.

Reign of Smoke & Lust: Seduced by the Shadow King's Son: Emma-Rose Bauman (Music), Miranda Holliday (Lyrics), Xandra Schultz (Book)

Description: Lust, power, and magic… will our Female Main Character discover what fate has in store for her? Come along for the ride in this enemies-to-lovers tale that's got everything: a steamy love triangle, a sexy misunderstood villain, and cunty nuns!

The Machine Stops: Matthew Nassida (Music), James Powers (Book & Lyrics)

Description: Adapted from the 1909 short story by E. M. Forster, The Machine Stops is a retro-futurist dystopian look into a future (or past) where humans live underground and rely entirely on a construct called The Machine. As the fate of mankind slowly malfunctions, a mother and son connect and struggle to change each other's perspective before time runs out.

Texas Annie: Legend of the Moan Ranger: Jenn Howd (Music & Lyrics), Roz Mihalko (Book)

Description: Texas Annie: The Legend of the Moan Ranger follows the campy, musical adventures of a renegade sex toy dealer in Texas when sex toys are declared illegal. When her granny's sex toy shop is raided, Annie is forced to transform from a shy shop girl into a mustachioed fugitive in disguise. Guided by the disembodied voice of her granny's girlfriend—now inhabiting one of the illegal sex toys—Annie's journey takes a turn when she inadvertently kidnaps the governor's daughter. Together, they embark on a wild ride of discovery and unexpected romance delivering sex toys to those in need across the state, vowing to turn the Lone Star State into the Moan Hard State as they drive off, happily, into the sunset. Howd's ATA grant will go towards taking Texas Annie: Legend of the Moan Ranger to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Too Bright To See: Spicer Carr (Music), Mika Kauffman (Book & Lyrics)

Description: Eleven year-old Bug is used to haunted things. But when a new presence makes itself known the summer before Bug starts middle school, it's clear that this spirit is intent on communicating something directly to Bug — but what? And why? Based on the award winning novel by Kyle Lukoff, Too Bright to See is a queer horror coming-of-age musical that grapples with grief, friendship and identity, capturing the haunting hollowness of adolescent dysphoria interwoven with the overwhelming loss of a queer loved one. Carr's ATA grant will be used to support a 29 hour reading of Too Bright To See later this year.