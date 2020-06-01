Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Announces New Livestream Events

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos has expanded its online programming!

The Saturday night Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows will continue every Saturday Night 8pm EDT.

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years! And now, they're putting ticketed customers ONSCREEN with us, in our BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM!

PIANO BINGO continues Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT, A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO.Every song checks a box - every game has a winner!
Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They've teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games on Fridays at 6pm EDT with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes. Test your rock n' roll acumen in a fun, online game. Tickets available at bit.ly/SRRshows


