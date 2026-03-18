54 Below to Present THE ART OF FIGURING IT OUT This May

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54 Below will present The Art of Figuring It Out: Stories of the Quarter Life on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 9:30 PM, an uplifting evening of music and storytelling exploring the complexities of navigating early adulthood.

Produced by Carly Jerstad and Zoey Lytle, the concert invites audiences into the "quarter-life crisis" experience-capturing the uncertainty, ambition, humor, and resilience that define life in one's 20s and 30s. Through a blend of personal narratives and songs that have shaped their journeys, performers will reflect on reinvention, identity, and the pursuit of joy amid life's transitions.

Set in the intimate, Tony Award-honored venue known as "Broadway's Living Room," the evening promises a heartfelt and relatable theatrical experience that celebrates growth and self-discovery.

The performance will feature a dynamic lineup of rising Broadway and touring talent, including Michael Bullard (Disney's Aladdin), KC Dela Cruz (Hadestown), Gabrielle Filloux (The Office National Tour/OBY), Matt Gibson (Gypsy, Wonka, Annie national tour), Katie Griffith (Beetlejuice), Zoey Lytle (Funny Girl and My Fair Lady national tours), Leah Platt (Funny Girl national tour, Pretty Woman, Frozen), Owen Scales (Broadway Backwards), and Maya Sistruck (The Great Gatsby). among others.

The Art of Figuring It Out offers a poignant and often humorous look at the universal experience of finding one's path, reminding audiences that uncertainty can be both powerful and transformative.

The performance will take place at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City. Doors open at 9:00 PM. Tickets are available now.