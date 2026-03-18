Mary Neely to Bring Variety Series THE MARY SHOW to Don’t Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a six month hiatus, The Mary Show is back. Created and hosted by award-winning actor and writer Mary Neely - currently in Broadway's Death of a Salesman - whose viral pandemic-era musical videos launched a career that now includes Broadway, independent film, and television.

The beloved night of musical theater comedy returns on Sunday, March 22nd at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, with doors at 6:15 PM and the show at 7 PM.

The Mary Show brings together the sharpest comedians and variety acts working today for an evening that culminates in a show-stopping performance by a Special Broadway Guest - to be announced the week of the show. Described by Neely as "full blown all star energy," the musical comedy variety show is known for its live piano, refusal to sit still, and bringing together theater lovers.

The March 22nd lineup features Chloe Troast ("Saturday Night Live", Sweethearts), Zach Schiffman ("Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," "Tooning Out the News"), Erin Farrington (Stamptown, Think Better), Camden Garcia ("Hacks," "Frasier"), and Ivy Wolk (Anora, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), with piano by Farrah Rotman.

For this installment, Neely will dedicate her set to the untold story behind the viral moment that changed her life - nearly six years to the day since she posted her first Covid musical video on Twitter. "Since it'll be six years almost to the day since I posted my first Twitter Covid musical video," Neely has said, "I've decided to dedicate my set to the untold story of what was actually going on in my life at the time."

About Mary Neely

Mary Neely is an actor, writer, director, and producer with a knack for turning chaos into comedy and raw emotion into indelible storytelling. She first captured the world's attention with viral pandemic-era recreations of Broadway musicals filmed on her iPhone - no tripod, no crew, just the costumes and props she had around her apartment - which drew praise from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kelli O'Hara and earned her recognition as part of "Best Theater of 2020" by both The New York Times and The Washington Post. Those videos changed the course of her life, inspiring her move to New York and setting in motion everything that followed.

Neely co-wrote and stars in the feature film Or Something - a lo-fi walk-and-talk drama shot in six days across New York City, now streaming on MUBI - which opened at the Quad Cinema to critical acclaim. Shot for significantly under a million dollars and indebted to the DNA of Linklater, Cassavetes, and early Mumblecore, it emerged from a two-year process of Neely and co-writer Kareem Rahma meeting in coffee shops and apartments, transcribing their real conversations onto the page. Variety, 10 Magazine, Numéro Netherlands, and The Moveable Fest have all profiled her work extensively since the film's release.

She can currently be seen in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman alongside Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, directed by Joe Mantello. Additional film and television credits include Swiped (Hulu), Valley Girl, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Happiness for Beginners, and Law & Order: SVU. She co-wrote and stars in the SXSW pilot Stars Diner and is currently developing an unnamed independent feature film.