Stevie Holland to Present Vinyl of TALK TO YOUR TOMATOES and Concert at 54 Below

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Stevie Holland – the award-winning jazz vocalist and songwriter – will release a vinyl edition of her new album Talk to Your Tomatoes, which is set for release on Friday, April 17. This summer, she will celebrate the album with a special New York concert at 54 Below on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:00 PM.

Talk to Your Tomatoes, currently available on CD and in digital and streaming platforms, is collection of gems and classics from the pop, jazz and American Songbook catalogs. It also features sophisticated original songs penned by Holland and her longtime collaborator and arranger, award-winning composer Gary William Friedman, who did the arrangements for this album and also re-imagined his original Broadway arrangement of the song “How I Feel” from The Me Nobody Knows. The instrumentation for this album includes a wide variety of orchestrations that include string orchestra, horn combo and guitar along with the trio on several tracks. Stream or download the album at orcd.co/ttytsh.

The album features Holland’s gifted trio, which features Matthew Sheens on piano, Matt Aranoff on bass, and Jeff Davis on drums. Lauded guitarist Ben Monder guests on three tracks including an intimate vocal/guitar duo on “‘Round Midnight,” and the horn combo is led by Chet Doxas, named in 2022 and 2023 in Downbeat Magazine‘s “Rising Star” Critic’s Poll for his saxophone and clarinet work.

The 10-track set begins with Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner’s “On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever),” set to a fresh and swinging groove with strings and horns. The journey continues with “Help Me” (Joni Mitchell), “When These Two Hearts Collide” (Friedman/Holland), “How I Feel” (from the musical The Me Nobody Knows, Friedman/Will Holt), “Blossom” (James Taylor), “Talk to Your Tomatoes” (Friedman/Holland), “‘Round Midnight” (Cootie Williams/Thelonius Monk/Bernie Hanighen), “You Pull Through” (Friedman/Holland), “Pure Imagination” (Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley), and “East of the Sun (and West of the Moon)” (Brooks Bowman).

Recorded in April 2025, Talk to Your Tomatoes is Holland’s sixth release of standards and original material from 150 Music. Her previous recordings include most recently Life Goes On and Before Love Has Gone, which was chosen by USA Today as a top critics’ “Album Pick of the Year,” and selected as an “Album Pick” by All Music Guide. Holland’s entire back catalog is now available on streaming services.