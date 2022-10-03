See Linda Eder, Hugh Panaro, a Celebration of WAITRESS' Jennas & More at 54 Below This Month

This month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

10 YEARS OF BROADWAY RECORDS! CELEBRATING 54 BELOW'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY, FEAT. Chris McCarrell, ORFEH, Andy Karl & MORE! - OCTOBER 3 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Broadway Records is celebrating 10 years with the 10th anniversary of 54 Below! This one-night-only celebration concert will feature Broadway Records' most dazzling solo and double act artists. This exclusive engagement will showcase favorites from Broadway Records and 54 Below live album catalog, along with their theatrical hits commemorating 10 years of Broadway and beyond. Hosted by cabaret darling Robbie Rozelle. Directed and produced by Grace Aki with Broadway Records.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl and Tony Award® nominee Orfeh (7pm only), Tony Award® winner Stephen Flaherty (7pm only), Christy Altomare (9:30pm only), Ryan Bauer-Walsh, Andrew Butler, Bobby Conte (7pm only), Hannah Elless (7pm only), Drew Gasparini, F Michael Haynie, Michael Longoria, Jeremy Morse (7pm only), Chris McCarrell, Rob Rokicki, Bailey Ryon (9:30pm only), Nathan Salstone (9:30pm only), Analise Scarpaci (9:30pm only), Milly Shapiro, Samantha Williams, and more to be announced soon!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary year of 54 Below, join us for a special monthly concert series. Each performance will showcase a different genre of our programming, and an all-star lineup of artists.

$45-$65 cover charge ($51-$73 with fees). $90-$105 premium seating ($100.50-$117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder - OCTOBER 4, 8, & 11 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award-winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previous sold-out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with eighteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's Living Room.

$130-$140 cover charge ($144.50-$155.50 with fees). $195-$200 premium seating ($216-$221.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Hugh Panaro - OCTOBER 5 & 6 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on October 6 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Phan favorite Hugh Panaro makes his solo debut in Broadway's Living Room! With over 2,000 performances in the title role of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway under his belt, and many before that as Raoul, there's not much that Hugh hasn't seen. Considered to be one of the premier and most sought-after male actor/singers in our business, Hugh is known for his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses.

His credits also include playing Marius in the original Broadway run and first national tour of Les Misérables, and stints as Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and at The MUNY. Now, as he debuts his first New York City concert, the acclaimed performer will treat audiences to songs and stories from the blockbusters he's known for... and even some shows he wasn't in. Expect to hear Side Show, Show Boat, Lestat, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, The Red Shoes, and more! He has also performed on London's West End, in Canada, and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe.

Musical direction is by Joseph Thalken.

This historic engagement is being helmed by Hugh's longtime friend, Richard Jay-Alexander.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IT TAKES TWO: BROADWAY'S EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER - OCTOBER 5 AT 9:30 PM

Nervous on a first date? Pining after someone you love? Ready to rip each other's throats out? We've got the show for you! Join us at 54 Below for It Takes Two: Broadway's Emotional Rollercoaster. Dylan Erdelyi (Director) and Justin Horwitz (Music Director) invite you to explore love in all forms from musical duets you know and love, and maybe some you don't!

This performance is directed by Dylan Erdelyi (he/him), with music direction by Justin Horwitz (he/him), and is produced Jennifer Molson (she/her).

Featuring performances by Jennifer Molson (she/her), Cara Rose DiPietro (she/her), Carolina Rial (she/her), Tommy Kaiser (he/him), Ellie Smith (she/her), Dan Hoy (he/him), Lucy Rhoades (she/her), Lucy Rossi (she/her), Nathan Keffer (he/him), Rachel Marie Barsness (she/her), Teddy Calvin (he/him), Jordan White (she/her), Matthew Wechsler (he/him), Steven Gagliano (he/him), Joseph Valle Hoag (he/him), Cassy Huff (she/her), Mario Greiner (he/him), Chandler Sinks (he/him), Aaron Dix (he/they), Hannah Ellowitz (she/her), Sophie Smith-Brody (she/her), Mickey Skinner (they/them), Sarah Nandola (she/her), Garrett Thompson (he/him), Austin Rivers (he/him), and Abeba Isaac (she/her).

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSICALS DE MAÑANA: IN CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH - OCTOBER 6 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, New York Theatre Barn will present The Musicals de Mañana, a concert featuring songs from some of the most thrilling and influential Latiné musical theatre writers on the rise. New York Theatre Barn is proud to make space to lift up original culture-shifting musicals written by, for, and about Latiné peoples and cultures. Understanding that "Latiné" is not a monolith, this concert explores the eclectic stories and sounds from musical theatre storytellers of diverse Hispanic backgrounds, including Maria Torres (Sol of El Barrio, Swing, On Your Feet, In the Heights, Enchanted), Jaime Lozano (El Otro Oz, Songs by an Immigrant, Frida), Jacinta Clusellas (Azul), Melis Aker (Azul), Tatiana Pandiani (Azul), Celeste Moreno (The Legend of La Llorona), Nevada Lozano (Ramona), and more.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Taylor Frey - OCTOBER 7 AT 7:00 PM

"Taylor Frey's beautiful voice, falsetto, and emotional performance makes the entire show." - BroadwayWorld.

Taylor Frey (How To Succeed, Finian's Rainbow), star of Broadway, film, and television, makes his 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. Join us for an evening of stories from his journey as a Mormon missionary in Brazil turned Broadway and Hollywood actor. From the emotionally difficult to the celebratory, he recounts stories of struggle and triumph as a standby for the stars, CEO, and father. Selections include music from Broadway's Waitress, Bridges of Madison County, and South Pacific, along with many renditions of his pop favorites. With a vulnerable approach to life stories that changed his trajectory, he reinvents himself in a return to the New York spotlight for the very first time.

Joining Taylor is Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked, Pippin, Next to Normal).

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Justin Huertas: YODA SAYS DO - OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30 PM

"Never turn your back on a Justin Huertas song." - Seattle Times.

Justin Huertas, writer and star of international hit musical Lizard Boy, makes his 54 Below debut in Justin Huertas: Yoda Says Do, featuring music from his original modern-myth musicals, including his award-winning Lizard Boy. Justin's best known for his clever, catchy, and poignant songs, and he's so excited to bring some bops and bangers to this intimate space with the help of performer Rheanna Atendido (We've Battled Monsters Before, Teenage Dick), Kiki deLohr, and William A. Williams!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, FEAT. Luke Hawkins - OCTOBER 8 & 22 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

The performance on October 8 will feature Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Brian Charles Rooney, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on October 22 will feature Luke Hawkins, Brian Charles Rooney, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION: CELEBRATING THE JENNAS OF WAITRESS, FEAT. Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, & MORE! - OCTOBER 9 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sugar, butter, reunion!

The Jennas are putting the apron back on for one night only! After five delicious years on Broadway, join some of the all-star women who played Jenna Hunterson in Waitress as they reunite at 54 Below. Enjoy a celebration that revisits the songs, memories and sweetness of playing the inspiring waitress and expert pie maker on Broadway and on tour. Featuring music from the show as well as hand-picked performances from the ladies themselves, this celebration will show you just "What Baking Can Do!"

Featuring Jisel Soleil Ayon, Christine Dwyer, Kyra Kennedy, Bailey McCall, Kelly Prendergast, Grace Stockdale, and Stephanie Torns.

Hosted by Matt DeAngelis.

Music direction by Alyssa Kay Thompson.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Charlie Sirmaian.

$65-$80 cover charge ($73-$89.50 with fees). $110-$115 premium seating ($122.50-$128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BENEFIT FOR Quentin Oliver Lee - OCTOBER 10 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Opportune Productions is proud to present a barn-raising send-up of one of New York's brightest stars, Quentin Oliver Lee (Caroline or Change, Oratorio for Living Things, Porgy and Bess at the Met, Phantom in Phantom of the Opera National Tour) to 54 Below!

Join us with a host of Broadway favorites as we showcase a dazzling array of musical theatre's most uplifting and inspiring numbers.

Proceeds from the evening will go to help support Quentin and his family as he undergoes medical treatment. We might even be lucky enough to have Quentin join us on stage!

Featuring Blair Campion, Cicily Daniels, Angela Lee Graham, Tamar Greene, Treston Henderson, Joy Hermalyn, Robert Parker Jenkins, Jacob Khalil, Brett Macias, Jamilyn Manning-White, Bailey McCall, Kathryn McCreary, Lindsay Roberts, Tramell Tillman and more to be announced!

For more information, please visit Quentin's GoFundMe page.

$40-$55 cover charge ($45.50-$62 with fees). $65-$90 premium seating ($73-$95.00 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! SEAN'S STORY BY KHIYON HURSEY - OCTOBER 11 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for an exciting evening featuring the songs of Sean's Story written by Khiyon Hursey. Audience members will get a sneak peek at this epic, two-part, coming-of-age musical comprised of contemporary hip hop, R&B, and pop music and seeks to push musical theater into new territory.

Khiyon Hursey is an Ars Nova 2022 New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellow, the 2020 Stephen Schwartz Award recipient and has commissioned with Ars Nova, Manhattan Theater Club, Theaterworks, and David Stone. The evening will feature an array of songs from the show, cut songs, and performances from the composer himself. Sean's Story is an Ars Nova commission.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye - OCTOBER 12-15 & 18-22 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on October 22 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 94th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at 54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening "a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro" (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over "in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable" (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$75-$105 cover charge ($84-$117 with fees). $140-$165 premium seating ($155.50-$183 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Z Infante: A JUBILEE WITH Z, FEAT. Krystina Alabado & MORE! - OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30 PM

Z Infante (they/them/theirs), makes their 54 Below solo concert debut. Best known for their featured role in Paramount Pictures' School of Rock, they currently star in the Broadway-bound musical Kiss My Aztec - conceived by legendary comedian John Leguizamo. A Jubilee with Z is an exploration of joy, resilience, and the obstacles we overcome in the face of adversity. With new and original music and covers of John Legend, Bruno Mars, Billie Ellish, and more, the evening will leave you with renewed hope, faith, and determination. You'll ask yourself, "How can I be the change I wish to see in the world?"

Z Infante has been seen at venues across the country and New York including Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Green Room 42, Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, and The Kennedy Center.

Featuring Zia, Krystina Alabado, Angelica Beliard, KC Delacruz, Evan Maltby, and Blu Morpho.

Music Directed by Keiji Ishiguri.

Directed by Nicola Murphy.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! - OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway". The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and Music Director of Avenue Q, Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. Ben Jones, Brian Charles Rooney, & MORE - OCTOBER 15, & 29 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forge.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

The October 1 performance will feature Ryan Berkowitz, Molly Bremer, Jack Brinsmaid, John Easterlin, Luke Hawkins, Hannah Faith Marshall, Erika Mesa.

The October 15 performance will feature Quentin Fettig, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Brian Charles Rooney, Brionna Trilling, and more stars to be announced!

The October 29 performance will feature Lily Arriaga, Sara Den Bleyker, Luke Hawkins, Brian Charles Rooney, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95.00 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DUDE: A 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - OCTOBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a raucous evening featuring the songs of Dude! In a 50th anniversary celebration of the Galt MacDermot and Gerome Ragni mega flop, experience "the most incomprehensible show ever presented on a Broadway stage" like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Margaret Hall.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMERICAN IDOL'S ALYSSA WRAY: SONGS THAT SPEAK TO ME, FEAT. WILLIE SPENCE & MORE! - OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30 PM

"Truly a work of art to watch" - Luke Bryan, "Once in a generation" - Lionel Richie

Alyssa Wray is a singer, actor, and self-proclaimed romantic comedy enthusiast from small town Kentucky, currently residing in NYC. She gained national adoration throughout Season 19 of ABC's "American Idol," where she finished in the Top 9 in 2021.

After a year of performing under the immense pressure of gaining the public's votes and approval, Alyssa is ready to show her authentic voice. Alyssa's solo debut show will include reimaginings of favorite songs throughout her life and sharing about her journey from small town Kentucky to one of the biggest stages in Hollywood, and now to NYC, the big city of her dreams, through performing pieces that are representative of her life so far. Through songs that speak to her.

Featuring previous "American Idol" contestants Willie Spence and Margie Mays, Devin Bowles, Caleb Mitchell, Kaeden Pittman, Noah Robinson, Morgan Billings Smith, D'Kaylah Whitley, Brook Wood, and more stars to be announced!

Music Directed by James Stryska.

Produced by Caitlin Brightman.

$30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($71.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Analise Scarpaci: PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER - OCTOBER 19 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

You may have seen her as Lydia Hillard in Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire or have heard her debut EP, "Pathetic Little Dreamer!" After getting her start as a child actor in A Christmas Story and Matilda on Broadway, Analise Scarpaci is here at 54 Below! In a show for the ultimate pathetic little dreamers, Analise will sing songs from her album, Doubtfire, her dream roles, and more!

Featuring special guests Mitchell Sink (Matilda, Elf) & Renée Reid (Mrs. Doubtfire).

Produced and Music Directed by Grammy Nominated, and Emmy and Tony Award® winner, Michael J Moritz Jr.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HOOK ME BY JANEY MILES AND BELA KONSTANCJA - OCTOBER 20 AT 9:30 PM

Janey & Bela are diving headfirst into the drama-filled world of teenage songwriters with their new musical HOOK ME.

Hook Me follows the hook-ups, breakups, and makeups that come with a summer spent at an exclusive songwriting camp, as a group of young writers navigate the real-life romantic entanglements that inspire their work. Join us as we pull back the curtain on the songwriting process and offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what really goes on beyond the song.

Pop musical storytellers Janey & Bela are thrilled to return to 54 Below after their first musical - REAL PEOPLE THINGS, which explored falling in love on the internet during the pandemic. Janey & Bela look forward to sharing this special sneak preview of Hook Me and welcome the 54 Below audience along for the journey of their next musical project.

Featuring Meg Delacy, Hannah Kanter, Erin McMillen, Vaibu Mohan, Max Patel, and more cast to be announced!

Written and produced by Janey Feingold and Bela Kawalec.

Co-Produced by Jake Glassman.

Associate Produced by Julia Segal.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($71.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Natalie Lander: LEGALLY BRUNETTE! THE SEARCH FOR MYSELF - OCTOBER 21 & 23 AT 9:30 PM

OMIGOD you guys! It's Natalie Lander (from that MTV reality show) in a new one woman musical, based on the real life experiences and ACTUAL journal entries from her time on the MTV reality show "Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods." Peek behind the curtain of the series, as Natalie tells her story through monologues and Legally Blonde songs with a twist. It's guaranteed to be an 'Elle of a good time!

Written by Natalie Lander, directed by Matthew Leavitt, musical direction by Drew Wutke, and produced by Jen Sandler.

$45-$50 cover charge ($51-$56.50 with fees). $75-$85 premium seating ($84-$95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jewelle Blackman: WORDS & SOUNDS VOL. 1.0 - OCTOBER 23 AT 7:00 PM

You may know Jewelle Blackman as Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown on Broadway, but how did this Toronto born and bred girl end up here? Returning to 54 Below in her NYC solo debut concert Jewelle Blackman: Words & Sounds Vol 1.0, Jewelle takes a musical journey into the songs and sounds that have shaped the artistry that her fans have come to know and love. Hear songs by artists such as Stephen Sondheim, Nina Simone, Chaka Khan and original works by the artist herself. Watch as this chameleon of a performer transforms before your very eyes and ears.

Featuring Sojourner Brown (Hadestown), Tara Jackson (Hadestown), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, Once On This Island), and DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime, Rent) with more stars to be announced.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($71.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Amanda Green & FRIENDS, FEAT. Shoshana Bean, JAVIER MUÑOZ, & MORE! - OCTOBER 24 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join two-time Tony Award® nominated lyricist/composer and award-winning performer Amanda Green and her Broadway friends for an evening of her hilarious, moving and wildly entertaining songs.

Guest stars include Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Ashley Blanchet (The Bedwetter), Andrew Call (Little Shop of Horrors), Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Curtis Moore (Macbeth), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), and Ryann Redmond (Disney's Frozen), with musical direction by James Sampliner (The Life).

Amanda received 2022 Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award nominations for her lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night, starring the legendary Billy Crystal. She is currently writing lyrics for Female Troubles, an original musical comedy where Jane Austen meets Bridesmaids, about women's reproductive freedoms.

She received a Tony Award® nomination and 2 Drama Desk nominations for her music & lyrics for Hands On A Hardbody; in the same Broadway season she co-wrote lyrics for Bring It On with Lin Manuel Miranda (Tony Award® nominated for Best Musical, Drama Desk nom for Lyrics). Also Broadway: High Fidelity (lyrics); additional book & lyrics for revival of Kiss Me, Kate (2019); additional lyrics for On the Twentieth Century starring Kristin Chenoweth (2014). TV: Peter Pan Live (additional lyrics). As a musical comedy performer she has received two MAC Awards and a BISTRO Award. Amanda currently serves as the first woman President of The Dramatists Guild of America.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! Rona Siddiqui'S SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF A HALFGHAN - OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30 PM

Written by Rona Siddiqui (music director of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop), Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan is a zany autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America.

Triggered by an interview question pressing her to talk about her "otherness" writer Medina Eskandani is whisked down a rabbit hole of memories dealing with body hair, racist cousins, and airport security as she questions what it means to identify as a person of color. The show is presented in a fast-paced, sketch style a la "The Muppet Show." It frenetically flits through theatrical and musical genres spanning family sitcom to game show, vaudeville to country and middle eastern groove.

Featuring Sherz Aletaha, Meetu Chilana, Angel Desai, Joe Joseph, Jamen Nanthakumar, Jonathan Raviv, and Sharone Sayegh.

Music Direction by Rebekah Bruce.

Directed by Raja Feather Kelly.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Musical Theatre Factory.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($71.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SPIES ARE FOREVER: IN CONCERT - OCTOBER 25 & 26 AT 7:30 PM & 9:30 PM

After a sold-out run in Los Angeles and cast album charting at #6 on iTunes, the Tin Can Brothers are thrilled to bring the songs of their hit musical Spies Are Forever to 54 Below. Join an outstanding cast of Broadway, television, and internet stars on a daring musical adventure, featuring a contemporary musical theatre score from Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers.

Spies Are Forever is the story of a secret agent, played by Curt Mega, as he struggles to cope with his traumatic past and prove to himself that he still has what it takes to be the super spy he once was. Throughout the evening we'll travel the world of 1961 to black market arms deals, state galas, high stakes poker games, and, of course, a sophisticated club just like this one...

Featuring Esther Fallick, AJ Holmes, Pomme Koch, Lauren Lopez, Curt Mega, Tessa Netting, Joey Richter, Brian Rosenthal, and Mary Kate Wiles.

Music & Lyrics by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers.

Book by Brian Rosenthal, Joey Richter, and Corey Lubowich.

Directed by Corey Lubowich.

Orchestrations and music direction by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Lady Gaga - OCTOBER 27 AT 7:00 PM

Lady Gaga will not appear at this performance.

Hey, Little Monsters! You're invited to the Monster Ball! Join us at 54 Below for a night filled with camp, drama, and a whole lot of GAGA. Featuring songs from Grammy-winning albums "The Fame", "Born This Way" and "A Star Is Born," New York's freshest performers belt out Lady Gaga's best hits!

Directed and produced by Kali Clougherty.

Music directed by Canaan Harris.

$25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with seating). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY - OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30 PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between,) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy's Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with Musical Director Jason Wetzel (he/him) at the piano.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jeanna de Waal SINGS MUSICAL THEATER HITS - OCTOBER 28 & 29 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on October 29 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jeanna de Waal is thrilled to be returning to 54 Below, accompanied by one of New York's finest jazz piano players, Charlie Savage. The intimate concert will feature hit songs from the Broadway catalog and plenty of personal backstage anecdotes.

Jeanna de Waal was most recently nominated for a Drama Desk award for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Diana The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. Jeanna starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot on Broadway. Jeanna originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus. Other notable credits include Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HALLOWEEKEND KICKOFF AT 54 BELOW - OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30 PM

Join us in Broadway's favorite haunted basement as we kick off Halloween weekend!

Have you ever wanted to celebrate spooky season with all of your Broadway besties? Well now's your chance! Don't miss it... or else.

Featuring Eli Hamilton, Jake Levy, Vaibu Mohan, Jessie Jo Pauley, Henry Platt, Carolina Rial, Kathlynn Rodin, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Molly Heller.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS, FEAT. Stephen DeRosa, Sarah Rice, & MORE! - OCTOBER 30 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods...

Back for a nineth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl... There are Giants in the Sky at 54 Below when host Rob Maitner (Sondheim Unplugged), producer Lucia Spina (Into the Woods 2022 Broadway revival), and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to end your Halloween celebrations - or perhaps start them! City on Fire! ... He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter...

Music direction by John Fischer.

Special guests include Stephen DeRosa (Baker, Into the Woods 2002 Broadway revival), Kerry O'Malley (Baker's Wife, Into the Woods 2002 Broadway revival), and Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna).

Starring Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Ali Ewoldt, Marquee Five, Rob Maitner, T. Oliver Reid, Julie Reyburn, and Lucia Spina.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! A FIRST GLIMPSE OF LIGHT BY Anessa Marie - OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30 PM

Composer, music director, and orchestrator Anessa Marie presents an evening of music from A First Glimpse of Light, a semi-autobiographical new musical telling the story of a 32-year-old trans actress as she prepares for gender confirmation surgery in New York City. Featuring a cast of voices of varying identities that is majority transgender and gender nonconforming, performing a jazz-influenced score with sweeping piano, a 5-piece band, and lush harmony, this evening promises to be a celebration of relationships with others and ourselves. Directed by Dev Bondarin, with music direction by James Rushin.

Featuring Anessa Marie as Ella, Bianca Leigh as Bianca, Kathel Griffin as Socks, Jennifer Fouché as Mel, Zachary A. Myers as Jazz, Hennessy Winkler as Jasten, and Andrea Prestinario on vocals.

Joined by Will Shishmanian on guitar/bass and Elisa Winter on cello.

$35-$45 cover charge ($40-$51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY SIGNS! TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOKTACULAR WITH Russell Harvard, Sandra Mae Frank, Josh Castille, & FRIENDS - OCTOBER 31 AT 7:00 PM

Costumes encouraged! Join us for a Halloween Spooktacular with headliner Russell Harvard (Deaf West's Spring Awakening, To Kill A Mockingbird) and an ensemble cast of rockers, actors and pop artists. Expect a Twilight Zone-inspired night of musical storytelling and Halloween classics in American Sign Language (ASL). From a rockin' "This is Halloween" from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to the King of Pop's "Thriller" to Rocky Horror's "Time Warp," you'll be up dancing! Experience Sweeney Todd's "Worst Pies in London," a Sondheim classic, performed as an ASL duet! Broadway SIGNs! Music Director Dan Pardo ("John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch," Amazing Grace) returns for an encore on piano and vocals.

Featuring a stellar cast of Deaf Artists and Vocalists from Broadway and beyond! Directed by Russell Harvard, with creative production by Jo-Ann Dean, Broadway SIGNs! www.SIGNmation.com

Featuring Joey Antonio, Robert Ariza, Josh Castille, Sandra Mae Frank, Jared Wayne Gladly, Russell Harvard, Mary Hould, Angel Lin, Johnny Link, Noax, and Gabriel Silva.

The production team includes producer of Broadway SIGNS! Jo-Ann Dean, music director Dan Pardo, stage manager Miriam Rochford, and ASL interpreter Alberto Medero.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACK MAGIC: A HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION WITH Maria Wirries - OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's Witchiest Woman, Maria Wirries, is creeping out of her Crypt for a Halloween Celebration! Currently Maria is in the Off-Broadway Revival of Kinky Boots and last seen in Penelope at the York Theater and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and on Tour. Maria is ready to share her magical practice with you to kick off All Hallows Eve! Come hear all of your spooky favorites and participate in some powerful group manifesting and magical moments!

Featuring fierce vocals by Lindsay Joan and Nick Drake and a kick-ass band led by music director and guitarist Matt SanGiovanni.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Hugh Panaro October 6 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

THE MUSICALS DE MAÑANA: IN CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH October 6 at 9:45PM ET / Tickets $25

SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION: CELEBRATING THE JENNAS OF WAITRESS October 9 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

A BENEFIT FOR Quentin Oliver Lee October 10 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

Analise Scarpaci: PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER October 19 at 9:45PM ET / Tickets $25

Marilyn Maye October 22 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

Amanda Green & FRIENDS, FEAT. Shoshana Bean, JAVIER MUÑOZ, & MORE October 24 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

Jeanna de Waal SINGS MUSICAL THEATER HITS October 29 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS, FEAT. Stephen DeRosa, Sarah Rice, & MORE! October 30 at 7:00PM ET / Tickets $25

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all guests, staff, and artists in a safe and healthy environment. We are following the most current guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York State Department of Health and Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) related to COVID-19. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Please note that all guidelines and policies are subject to change in accordance with government mandates and recommendations.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm an