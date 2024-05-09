MARVIN HAMLISCH: LOVE IS NEVER GONE Comes to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Learn about the extraordinary life and legacy of Marvin Hamlisch with the upcoming one-night-only staged reading of "Marvin Hamlisch: Love Is Never Gone" - A Musical Biography. This heartfelt tribute, conceived and developed by James Horan, promises to captivate audiences with its celebration of the iconic composer's timeless music and unforgettable story.

Inspired by Marvin Hamlisch's autobiography, "The Way I Was," We embarked on a creative endeavor to craft a theatrical experience that would honor Hamlisch's illustrious career and personal journey. Since its inception, the project has evolved from a workshop performance in 2014 to its current form, enriched with expanded scenes, dialogue, and characters.

The musical biography delves into pivotal moments in Hamlisch's life, from his formative years as a Juilliard student to his groundbreaking collaborations with industry legends like Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, and Michael Bennett. Audiences will be immersed in the touching love story between Hamlisch and his wife Terre, as well as the creative connections that fueled his prolific career on Broadway and beyond.

"I've poured my heart and soul into 'Marvin Hamlisch: Love Is Never Gone,' driven by my admiration for Marvin's genius and the impact his music has had on my life," shares James Horan. "Through this production, I aim to pay homage to his enduring legacy while inviting audiences to laugh, weep, and be transported by his stunning songs."

The cast for this special performance features a dream ensemble, including Stearns Matthews as Marvin, Corinna Sowers Adler as Terre, Elle Michaeli as Liza, Hannah Jane as Barbra, Jake Oswell (also portraying Featured Singer), and Frank Stancati as "THE" Critic.

Furthermore, James Horan is proud to announce that all proceeds from the event will benefit the New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC), a cause close to his heart.

"Marvin Hamlisch's music is timeless, and I believe that this tribute will allow current and future generations to be touched and transformed by his extraordinary talent," adds John Carion, Executive Director of NYCGMC. "It's not just a performance; it's a celebration of a singular sensation who changed my life and continues to inspire countless others."

Comments