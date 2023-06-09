See Joe Iconis Featuring George Salazar & More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Click Here or call (646) 476-3551.

JOE ICONIS & FAMILY, FEAT. GEORGE SALAZAR, LAUREN MARCUS & MORE – JUNE 12 & 14 – 17 AT 7:00 PM

Joe Iconis & Family are proud to return to their home-away-from-home for a blow-out run that promises to be their biggest shows yet. Featuring a massive cast of Iconis’s beloved Rogue’s Gallery of showtune punks, expect to hear classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend your Summer in the Cellar with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater principles as they blaze into the future. Family is forever. Come be part of ours.

Featuring Jeannette Bayardelle (6/14-6/16 only), Nick Blaemire (6/14-6/16 only), Liz Lark Brown, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser (6/12 only), Badia Farha (6/12 only), Nick Frenay (6/17 only), Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager (6/17 only), Marcy Harriell (6/12 only), Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Grace McLean (6/17 only), Devon Meddock (6/12 & 6/14-16 only), Vaibu Mohan, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse (6/12-6/15 & 6/17 only), Jimmy O’Connell, Josh Plotner, Mikaela Rada, Rob Rokicki, Mike Rosengarten, Lance Rubin (6/14-16 only), George Salazar (6/14-6/17 only), Brooke Shapiro (6/12 & 6/14-16 only), Brent Stranathan, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more stars to be announced!

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony® Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed byThe New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

$60-$80 cover charge ($67.50-$89.50 with fees). $100-$120 premium seating ($111.50-$133.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COLLARD AND ROSENBLATT: OUT BEING US – JUN 12 AT 9:30 PM

After three sold-out concerts at 54 Below, queer musical theatre writing team Collard and Rosenblatt are back to celebrate Pride Month! Out Being Usincludes some old favorites as well as some brand new songs as well, spanning the duo’s extensive catalogue. Songs from Like the Wind (SoHo Playhouse), ROSE (NYU), A Princess Story (Marymount Manhattan College), Collisions (streaming album), and more will be heard! Featuring the talents of both Broadway vets and emerging artists, this is a night you won’t want to miss! Music direction by Jack Oliver Kotanen.

Featuring Jenna Beressi, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Kalonjee Gallimore, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Milena Makse, Erin McMillen, Ty Norris, Nicky Redd,Andres Reyes, and Sophie Tyler.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK – JUNE 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Award-winning vocalist Jeff Harnar and award-winning music director Alex Rybeck celebrate their 40 year musical collaboration, tapping into their four albums and their countless shows that have been filmed for PBS and seen in cabaret and concerts nationwide, on land and sea, from London to Carnegie Recital Hall. Expect highlights from their critically acclaimed shows, The 1959 Broadway Songbook, Because of You: Fifties Gold, Dancing in the Dark, and Sammy Cahn All the Way, among many others. They made their debut June 13, 1983 at Palsson’s Supper Club and are delighted to mark their musical milestone on June 13, 2023 at 54 Below. It promises to be a swellegant party. jeffharnar.com

Joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Directed by Sara Louise Lazarus.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CLASSIC ROCK – JUNE 13 AT 9:30 PM

“We have been given a gift… we have been given a road… and that road’s name is Rock and Roll!”

You know these hits, but now, hear them like you never have before from New York’s most exciting new talent. Sing along to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and rock out to “Barracuda” as we celebrate the anthems that define classic rock at 54 Below, from “Livin’ On A Prayer” to “Somebody To Love!”

Featuring Jaelyn Alexander, Kamryn Austin, Kali Clougherty, Johnny Doty, Sarah Grace Ford, Katriana Koppe, Madeline Kunkowski, Eric May Liu, Christian Musto, Dante Pereto, Spencer Petro, Lauren Robinson, Chandler Sinks, and Hayley VerValin.

Joined by Hera Andre-Bergmann on guitar, Zachary Scott Prall on drums, Maryn Czaj on bass, and Dean Tyler K on piano.

Produced by Dean Tyler K with Lines in the Sky Productions.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE DESERT ROSE SALOON SHOW BY ABBY PAYNE – JUNE 14 AT 9:30 PM

Abby Payne (Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition, The Gunfighter Meets His Match) returns to 54 Below for The Desert Rose Saloon Show and movie premiere. This prequel to Abby’s hit musical The Gunfighter Meets His Match (New York Musical Festival, Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals) tells the story of how against all odds, two sassy sisters (May and June) came to own the Desert Rose Saloon.

Featuring a swingin’ saloon band and many fabulous guests, this cowgirl cabaret will explore these beloved characters through song, dance, and hilarity, and will include the premiere of Payne’s short film, The Desert Rose.

Can May and June protect the legacy of the artistic mecca they have so lovingly created and curated? Come find out as for one night only, 54 Below will become the most hopping saloon in the Wild West!

Featuring Jeff Davis, Shara Radin, Brandi Thompson, Vishal Vaidya, Constance Nicolas Vellozzi, and Emily Vetsch.

Directed by Jeff Davis.

Produced by Desira Barnes.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GG & B’S BIG GAY PRIDE PARTY – JUNE 15 AT 9:30 PM

What’s 4+4?

Grab your knife and fork and come join the girls, gays, and theys of cabaret for an epic blowout for the ages! Produced by Gabriel Generally and Brianna Justine, we’re serving looks and 3-part harmonies. From national tours, TikTok, and our very own stage, our best Judys have come out to play for one night only in Broadway’s Living Room. If you’re looking for the Ultimate Pride Playlist, we have a show for you!

Featuring Ayana François, Gabriel Generally, J’Quay Gibbs, Brianna Justine, Cole Kennedy, Violet Stanza, Elijah R. Stinson, Alfonso Valdespino, Jae Weit, and Kat Wissler.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MASI ASARE & FRIENDS – JUNE 16 AT 9:30 PM

Tony Award® nominee Masi Asare headlines for the first time at 54 Below, singing some of her most-requested songs plus hot-off-the-presses numbers from new shows still in the works. Join Masi and special guests for a joyful evening of wry, heartfelt, and original show tunes. Come linger with jazz, folk, and roots-inspired music for the stage in this sparkling concert of new songs from a writer with a fresh perspective and a fresh sound.

A songwriter and dramatist with credits including Paradise Square, Monsoon Wedding, and Sympathy Jones, Masi has performed her songs at NYC venues from Signature Center and the Ziegfeld Club to Times Square Broadway Buskers and was recently named a Woman to Watch on Broadway by the Broadway Women’s Fund.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA – JUNE 17 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra’s Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol’ Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You’ll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall’s signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel.

Featuring John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Ryan Knowles, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A DOLL NAMED SIS – JUNE 18 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

Sis Thee Doll has it all: the brains, the talent, the beauty, and the booty, but she feels like a piece of her is missing… a piece the public has yet to meet. In an exclusive tell-all interview with The Sunnyvale Times, Sis opens herself up, layer by layer, answering your burning questions with unwavering authenticity. Through untold stories and unraveled personal journeys, the audience will get up close and personal with the doll we all know and love as she navigates identity, relationships, confidence, and the road to self-discovery. A Doll Named Sis is more than a show, it’s a celebration. It’s the perfect one stop shop for all your musical theater needs this Pride Month! Join us — you WON’T want to miss this!

Featuring Nick Daly, April Lavalle, Tyler R. Lewis, Marla Lou, Peachez, Jasmine Rogers, Heath Saunders, and Eleri Ward.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit Click Here

JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK Jun 13 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.