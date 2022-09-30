See BROADWAY FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS IN CONCERT & More at The Green Room 42 in October

The Green Room 42 has announced its October line-up for in-person cabaret performances. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club, hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot."

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30



OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZ!

NYC Premiere!

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

MARTHA BARTZ makes her Green Room 42 debut in a new show with Musical Director Dr. Mory Ortman. The show is OFF THE CHARTS both figuratively, as Martha delivers a musical romp that promises belly laughs, Broadway, standards and surprises; and literally, as Martha unveils new arrangements by a host of of New York's finest - Christopher Denny, Alex Rybeck, Sean Gough and more. The set spans from Gershwin to Gwon, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh, Joe Iconis, John Bucchino, and features a special nod to singer Jo Stafford and her alter ego "Darlene Edwards." And along with the merriment, Martha Bartz touches hearts.

Featuring Music Director Dr. Mory Ortman and directed by multi-award winner Jeff Harnar



SUTTON LEE SEYMOUR

Glamazon Prime

A Live Singing Drag Show That Really Delivers! Glam Award Winner & MAC Award Nominee

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

SUTTON LEE SEYMOUR in her GLAMAZON PRIME is a follow up to her MAC Award Nominated cabaret, DRAGFLIX, spoofing TV Shows, Movies, and Musicals! And now in this post-mid-pandemic world, she's giving advice for online dating, working, shopping, therapy, more dating, and also where to find the best pillows for screaming. Join her for a fun filled night of live singing, comedy, and drag!

For the past decade, SUTTON LEE SEYMOUR has been spreading merriment and madness around the world from London to Los Angeles while also holding a residency in Puerto Vallarta at The Palm Cabaret! She also performs with Atlantis Events on their gay cruise and resort vacations! Seymour stars in the comedy web series, WHAT A DRAG, which is available to stream on IndieFlix, Dekkoo, and YouTube!



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2



ATLANTIS

A new original musical

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

For the first time, ATLANTIS In Concert comes to New York City featuring an addictive, visceral score that "soars with emotion" (Richmond Family Magazine) created by Australian composer/lyricist MATTHEW LEE ROBINSON (Metro Street, TheaterWorksUSA's The Magic School Bus). Inspired by myth and civilization lost, the evening will be directed by KRISTIN HANGGI (Rock of Ages, Accidentally Brave, Romy & Michele: The Musical), with a book by KEN CERNIGLIA (dramaturg, Hadestown), Robinson, and SCOTT MORRIS that unearths the power of youth to save humanity from itself.

ATLANTIS In Concert features Broadway's ARIELLE JACOBS (Aladdin, Between the Lines), JAY McKENZIE (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square), JULIAN R. DECKER (Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard), JENN GAMBATESE (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tarzan), QUENTIN EARL DARRINGTON (MJ, Once on This Island), NATALIE JOY JOHNSON (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), ELLIE BIRON (The Secret Garden), TERRIE LYNNE (The Book of Mormon), RICO LeBRON (The Tempest: Shakespeare in the Park), SAMANTHA GORJANC (My Favorite Year: 25th Anniversary Concert), and OWEN CLAIRE SMITH (Guys & Dolls).

Experience this one-night-only, immersive reimagining of a classic tale that "packs a sensory punch" (Richmond Times-Dispatch) and be swept away to the enigmatic island paradise in the days before it suddenly vanished, becoming legend for the ages.



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4



JOHN COONS & MATT AUMENT

Bleak!

Songs for the Not Quite End of the World

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Cabaret duo JOHN COONS and MATT AUMENT invite you to escape the barren hellscape of your life and join them in a jazzier, more-glitter-filled apocalyptic wasteland. Things are just as bleak in here, but we've got high notes and production values! A mix of original songs and clever covers, you'll forget all your worries... and then replace them with new, more distressing ones!

JOHN COONS has performed with the Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, Boston Symphony POPS, Pittsburgh Symphony, and has sung the National Anthem for the Boston Red Sox. He's shared the stage with Ben Folds, Foreigner, and Joshua Bell, toured his original one-man musical cross-country, and been adored by preschoolers everywhere as "Dr. Theremin'' on WNET's Let's Learn. In NYC, John has performed at Joe's Pub, the Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Club Cumming, and made his Broadway stage debut singing in the memorial of Jerry Herman. Other highlights include singing in a Salmon Opera, playing both Jesus and one-half of Hitler in the same season, and Shane Stant (the guy who took out Nancy Kerrigan's knee) in Tonya and Nancy: The Rock Opera at A.R.T.'s Club Oberon.

MATT AUMENT is a multidisciplinary performer based in Brooklyn. In musical aspect, he's a pianist, accordionist, and orchestrator focused on Golden Age arrangements and live performance. Past projects include Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street), Gigi (Broadway), and shows with Molly Pope, Jon-Michael Reese, and Seth Sikes. His current primary collaborations are with his partner, John Coons.



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5



NELSON ASPEN

Welcome Home

A cabaret and book launch party

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

"Welcome Home" is NELSON ASPEN's new cabaret offering in celebration of his latest book, "Your Home is Your Castle: Live Like an A-List'er in a Post Pandemic World." An award winning journalist and author, Nelson is well known to morning TV viewers around the world from his 3 decades as an Entertainment Reporter and has performed his unique musical shows in NYC, Hollywood, London's West End, the Sydney Opera House and as part of Michael Feinstein's "54 Below at Sea." In addition to his vast repertoire from The Great American Songbook, he delights audiences with his incredible showbiz stories, spontaneous Q&A sessions and a surprise Celebrity Guest Star at every performance. He is your 1 Degree of Separation from all things Celebrity! Copies of Nelson's book will be available at a special discount and he is happy to personally sign yours after the show!

NELSON ASPEN is one of Entertainment's most charming personalities. He has spent three decades airing on morning television including over 19 years as the Show Business Editor for Australia's #1 rated "Sunrise"... bringing the latest in entertainment and pop culture to millions of viewers around the world! He is a much loved, well respected and widely trusted contributor to TV, radio and online outlets around the world. But there's a lot more to this Showbiz Insider than just empathy, wit, A-list contacts and masterful storytelling ability. You'd be hard pressed to name a celebrity he hasn't interviewed or an entertainment story he hasn't covered, which is why in 2020, the 5-time Publicists Guild of America nominee was recognized as International Media Journalist of the Year.



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6



LEOLA'S LADY LOUNGE

GR42 Residency

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

Your favorite BroadwayWorld-Award Winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge -- a monthly LIVE talk show at the Green Room 42! Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join LEOLA inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!



BROADWAY SESSIONS

GR42 Residency

Broadway's Favorite Night Out!

10:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Broadway Sessions is an NYC staple and Broadway's Favorite Night Out! 2 Thursdays a month, host BEN CAMERON welcomes a new Broadway cast to perform, play games with the audience, let their hair down and celebrate all things BROADWAY!

BEN CAMERON is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and The Broadway Cast podcast talk show on IHeartRadio Broadway! Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7



HANNA BERGGREN

My Favorite Sings

2012 Jimmy Award Nominee featured on PCS Documentary "Broadway or Bust"

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

HANNA BERGGREN: My Favorite Sings is a collection of the songs that have made her into the person she is today and also an unabashed ode to the gift that is Julie Andrews. She promises to make you smile, make you laugh, and only make you cry happy tears!

Hanna Berggren was raised in the Bay Area, California. She sang in her church choir, and started performing in plays and musicals in middle school. In High School, she flew to New York City to compete and perform in the National High School Musical Theater Awards, which PBS later turned into a documentary where you can see Hanna sob profusely in the second episode! After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, she moved to New York City to pursue her acting career. For the past five years she played the role of 'nanny' in multiple neighborhoods of Manhattan! Other favorite roles include Elle in Legally Blonde, Princess Winnifred in Once Upon A Mattress, and Mother in Ragtime. Hanna is Julie Andrew's biggest fan, an avid dog lover, and has a multitude of tummy problems. Many thanks to Peter and her family for their support through all of the ups and downs.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8



KYLIE McNEILL

From Mamoru Hosoda's, BELLE

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

KYLIE McNEILL is thrilled to be performing at The Green Room 42 after her preceding sold-out concert at Don't Tell Mama this past June. Join Kylie as she sings the songs from BELLE live along with her own unreleased originals.

KYLIE is a twenty year old singer/songwriter and actor based in New York City. She is the singing and speaking voice of Belle and Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's, BELLE which premiered in theaters this past January and is now streaming on HBOMax. Her other credits include Runaways at New York City Center Encores and the Delacorte Theater as well as The Public Theater's Gala Performance of From Hair to Hamilton. She was featured in the New York Times as one of the finalists for the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 31st Annual Cabaret Convention titled The Future of Cabaret and was profiled in Variety for her performance in BELLE. She graduated as a musical theater major from the Professional Performing Arts High School in 2020.



THE MUSIC OF SEAN PALLATRONI

EMMY Award Winner, O'Neill New Works Finalist, NYMF Best Score Nominee 2017

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

SEAN P PALLATRONI presents an evening of his songs! Works include music from his song cycle "Falling Into Place", collaborations with his writing partner Yu 'Fish' Cui, and selections from his latest work "Out of the Blue". Performances will feature a variety of talented friends, newcomers, and current Broadway performers!

Featuring ELLIS GAGE, JUWAN CRAWLEY, LEANDRA ELLIS GASTON, XIAOQING ZHANG, MAX BARTOS, GRACE ELLIS SOLOMON, ALYSSA GAINETTI, and CHRISTOPH STOCKER

Band includes ISAAC GARDNER, ELEONORE OPPENHEIM, and JENNIFER SHAW

Sean Pallatroni is an EMMY® Award winning composer, songwriter, music director and pianist. Sean completed his undergraduate degree in Music Composition at the Hartt School of Music, Dance, and Theatre (University of Hartford) and holds his MFA from the Tisch School's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, NYU. Sean has had works premiere at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF) and his work has won "Best Original Score" at the New York Winterfest Theatre Festival. He is the winner of the 2010 Alabama Orchestra Association composition contest, and the recipient of Hartt's Edward Diamente Award. Currently, Sean is a vocal coach and accompanist at PACE University's Musical Theatre and Commercial Dance departments, and is an arranger and music consultant for Broadway performers.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9



MARC MACNAMARA & JOHN HILL

Discretion Advised

Live Season Finale Taping

1:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The first season of the 'Discretion Advised' podcast is coming to an end and to celebrate, hosts MARC MACNAMARA and JOHN HILL are bringing together your favorite Housewives and adult stars for an epic live finale taping! Catch 'Real Housewives' icons DORINDA MEDLEY and MARGARET JOSEPHS live on stage with Falcon | NakedSword Exclusive BEAU BUTLER and RAFAEL ALENCAR as they play games, answer audience questions, and serve up the most unforgettable live show you've ever seen.

Step into our adult reality where we engage pop culture icons with uninhibited porn stars in revealing conversations, but we warn you - DISCRETION ADVISED. Every other Tuesday, the dirty minds behind Falcon | NakedSword bring you award-winning gay porn director Marc MacNamara and reality TV producer John Hill as they finger the pulse of pop culture. Listen while these industry insiders pull back the curtain to expose the truth behind reality television and gay porn with their honest opinions, graphic descriptions, and silly games guaranteed to keep you edging for more! Don't say we didn't warn you - DISCRETION ADVISED.



CHARISSA HOGELAND

Songs That Carried Me Through

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Join CHARISSA HOGELAND for a night of stunning folk, pop, and rock tunes as she reflects on the hilarious chaos of simply being alive. Singing favorites by the likes of Brandi Carlile, Celine Dion, and Paula Cole, we invite you to sip a glass of wine (or two) as Charissa sings from her heart "with an impressive palette of vocal tricks to paint with...singing the most dynamite numbers with full confidence and command of storytelling" - Charles Quittner, Broadway World

Charissa Hogeland was most recently seen as Lady in the regional premiere of The Cher Show at Ogunquit Playhouse, and revised the role again at Gateway Playhouse. Other credits include Disney's Frozen on Broadway (Elsa understudy), NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, the 1st National Tour of Kinky Boots (Nicola), the original Off Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical, and Amazon Prime's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



BROADWAY FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS IN CONCERT

A benefit concert for the New Yor Abortion Access Fund

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Featuring TAYLOR IMAN JONES, TESS PRIMACK, DAWN L TROUPE, ANTHONY LEE MEDINA, AVEENA SAWYER, KYRA KENNEDY, JULIA BAIN, NOA BARENBLAT, KELSEY ANNE BROWN, DENALI BENNETT, MAYA MUSICAL, and SAMANTHA JOY PEARLMAN

Broadway for Reproductive Rights is an artist collective in which members of the Broadway and theatre community can use their voices to advocate and raise money for reproductive rights organizations.

Launching in late summer of 2022, this concert will mark the inaugural concert for BFRR which hopes to continue to produce concerts that raise money for reproductive rights organizations and abortion funds.

The concert will feature performances by 10+ Broadway and professional artists singing songs that amplify the emotions experienced during this tumuluous time for reproductive rights in this country.

100% of the proceeds from this concert will go to benefit the New York Abortion Access Fund which supports anyone who is unable to pay fully for an abortion and is living in or traveling to New York State by providing financial assistance and connections to other resources. NYAAF is a part of the National Network of Abortion Funds, a non profit organization that supports 90 Abortion Funds nation wide. In a post Roe world, one of the most radical actions we can take is to support women seeking abortions. As this is our first concert, we wanted to start with an organization that's close to home, but also provides support to women seeking abortions from all over the country.

For more information about the National Network of Abortion Funds visit their website at https://abortionfunds.org

For more information about the New York Abortion Access Fund visit their website at https://www.nyaaf.org/

Hosted/Produced by: CAROLINE GORLAND

Director: SAMANTHA JOY PEARLMAN

Music Director: NORIKO SUNAMOTO

Associate Producer: MONICA RODRIGUEZ



MONDAY, OCTOBER 10



THE LARRY RAY SHOW

Happier than Ever

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The creators of The Larry Ray Show are proud to return to The Green Room 42 after their multiple sold out performances. The Larry Ray Show is a remix of the American Variety Show, serving you musical performances, digital sketches, live sketch comedy and a creative patchwork of out-of-the-box entertainment. This installment of the show will feature Broadway performers SAMANTHA WILLIAMS (Caroline or Change), CHARLES FRANKLIN (Tina the Musical, Book of Morman), DANIEL YEARWOOD (Hamilton, Once On This Island), DELANEY WESTFALL (Beautiful, Kinky Boots), CORY JEACOMA (Beautiful, 4400), HILLARY FISHER (Between the Lines, Cyrano), JOEY LAVARCO (Jersey Boys, 13) and many new emerging New York City artists.

LARRY RAY is a Singer, Actor, Producer and Pod Cast Host of Sure, Why Not? Studying both Musical Theater and Opera, he has performed various roles in Musical Theatre and Opera across the United States. Larry has been an assistant producer for National Geographic, MTV and Huff Productions. In front of the Camera he has been featured on the Discovery Channel and Comedy Central. He is the Owner and Managing Director of Acting Up Entertainment.

Special Guests Appearances by SAMANTHA WILLIAMS (Dear Evan Hansen, Caroline or Change), DELANEY WESTFALL (Beautiful, Kinky Boots), CORY JEACOMA (Beautiful, 4400), DANIEL YEARWOOD (Hamilton, Once on This Island), JOEY LAVARCO (13, Jersey Boys), HILLARY FISHER (Cyrano, Between the Lines), NOAX (Mr. Holland's Opus), SEAN MICHAEL BRUNO (As You Like It), JOHN FORD DUNKER, REAGAN PENDER,MARIA ANDREOLI, CHRISTOF KRUMENACKER, NICOLE NITEKA, AUSTIN RYAN BACKUS, CATHERINE ARIALE, AARON STANGARONE, EMILY HARDESTY, KATIE KALLAUS, ZELDA RODGERS, ERIC SCHELL, LOGAN FARLEY, JAKE FOSTER, SPENCER PECK, SKY BENNET, ALEJANDRA SULAY

Baily Fritz (Director), Dr. Mory Ortman (Music Director), Jaime Rose Bukowski (Stage Manager), Larry Ray, Jaime Rose Bukowski, Acting Up Entertainment (Producers), Dr. Mory Ortman (Piano), James Schell (Guitar/ Music Arranger), Bryan Connel (Saxophone/Flute), Skyler Volpe (Bass), Charlie Scefft (Drums), Writers - Larry Ray, Nina Barresi, Noax, Reagan Pender, Christof Krumenacker, Austin Ryan Backus



BEN BOGEN

Teenage Dream

Returning to The Green Room 42

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Back by popular demand: After an unprecedented response, BEN BOGEN (Frozen, Jersey Boys) returns to The Green Room 42 in his one-man concert event TEENAGE DREAM, a show also directed and choreographed by Bogen. The solo show depicts Ben's adolescent years of navigating first love, awakening, and heartbreak through a music video filter with backup dancers and a 4 piece band. The TEENAGE DREAM Musical Direction is by DREW WUTKE.

"Ben Bogen didn't just entertain, he illuminated. That's what theater is meant to do - entertain and illuminate." - Broadway World, Stephen Mosher

Regarding the inspiration for his creation, Ben Bogen has offered, "Growing up, I felt connected to the lyrics of female pop icons and the romantic stories they shared, being a young queer teen with a huge secret and a heart that just wanted to love freely. This concert is all about celebrating that part of me that wanted his very own Teenage Dream all those years ago and what I've learned 10 years later since coming out of the closet." The night will include hits by Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, Kim Petras, Cher, Demi Lovato, and other LGBTQ icons.

Produced by Kyle Valentine. Featuring GERALD CAESAR, JESS VALORTIZ, ROSS THOMPSON, and MORGAN HARRISON

BEN BOGEN is a New York based actor, singer, dancer, and teacher. A graduate of The University of Michigan with a B.F.A in Musical Theatre, BEN made his principal and National Tour debut at age 23 as the alternate for the lead role of Frankie Valli in the Broadway Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys. Soon after concluding the tour, BEN made his Broadway debut in Disney's Frozen on Broadway, understudying the principal roles of Olaf and Duke Weselton. During the pandemic, BEN made his television co-star debut in the final episode of the hit series POSE on FX. Shortly after, he made his feature film debut as a lead in the upcoming indie movie "Sunday Brunch" (scheduled to be released in 2022). Other stage credits include: Jersey Boys (New World Stages), the brief Off Broadway run of Only Human alongside Academy Award nominee Gary Busey, as well as the World Premiere of The Flamingo Kid at Hartford Stage. Other credits include Mark in RENT at Act of CT, Pepper in Mamma Mia! with North Carolina Theatre in Raleigh, the World Premiere of Sousatzka (Toronto), 2 seasons at Pittsburgh CLO, and Center REP.



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11



RUTH SENT US

A Benefit for Reproductive Justice

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

"The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When government controls that decision for her, she is being treated less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices" - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This issue impacts all of us. Abortion bans are systemic discrimination and racism in action. Our constitutional right to privacy and religious freedom is in direct opposition with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Never before has a court taken away a fundamental right and our human rights are at stake. Abortion is healthcare.

RUTH SENT US: A Benefit for Reproductive Justice is dedicated to the late great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The event will celebrate her legacy through songs and discussion from the Broadway community. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jewish Fund For Abortion Access.

The lineup features JENNIFER APPLE, DANYEL FULTON, REBECCA HARGROVE, KENDYL ITO, ANNEMARIE JOSEPHSON, AUSTIN KU, LAUREN LEBOWITZ, MAURICIO MARTINEZ, TARA NOVIE, ANDREA PILAR, ANDREA PRESTINARIO, TUNISIA RENEE, CELIA MEI RUBIN, TATIANA SCOTT, ANNE FRASER THOMAS, SHARA ASHLEY ZEIGER, and members of America's Sweethearts MOLLIE CRAVEN, KRISTEN MICHELLE, and SAMANTHA JOY PEARLMAN. Original music from the duos Marina Pires and Luke Wygodny of The Heartstrings Project; Lisa Diana Shapiro and Miriam Daly; and David Dabbon and SEVAN.

MARA JILL HERMAN returns to The Green Room 42 for her third benefit concert. As producer/director, she amplified Jewish artists in STRONGER THAN HATE and female/non-binary artists in CHANGEMAKERS. Mara was recently featured on CBS Mornings with the Queens Theatre Senior Ensemble for their work in Storytelling and Devised Theatre. As an actor, favorite productions include RENT (Maureen), BABY (Lizzie), ALL SHOOK UP (Miss Sandra), ON THE TOWN (Hildy), LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST (Maria), and GUYS AND DOLLS (Adelaide). Developmental highlights include THE BAND'S VISIT (Hebrew Singer) and SAM'S ROOM (Impact Award). She is featured on the 2022 concept album HOW TO REPAIR A MECHANICAL HEART (Kathy). Mara appeared in the international tours of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, BOB MACKIE'S BROADWAY, and DISNEY ON CLASSIC with the Orchestra Japan. She offers her musicianship to AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS, The Andrews Sisters vintage-inspired trio. To date, Mara has won 40 grants for her work including the CITY ARTIST CORPS GRANT - Creative Public Engagement. She is a City Center Teaching Artist, a YOUNGARTS Winner in Musical Theater, and received the Young Alumni Service Award from UNIVERSITY OF THE ARTS.

ANDREA GRODY is a music director, arranger, and composer with a focus on developing new work. She was the Music Director and Additional Arranger for THE BAND'S VISIT (Best Musical Tony Award, 2018) and the Music Director and Vocal & Incidental Arranger for TOOTSIE (Best Musical Tony nom, 2019). Other recent projects include the world premieres of SUFFS (Public Theater), Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT (Public Works), CAKE OFF (Signature Theatre/Bucks County), THE FORTRESS OF SOLITUDE (Public Theater/Dallas Theater Center), UNKNOWN SOLDIER (Williamstown), and LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST (Shakespeare in the Park); and the regional premieres of THE GREAT IMMENSITY and VENICE (Public Theater). Other favorites include ASSASSINS (Yale Rep) and ROBIN HOOD as Composer/Music Director (Williamstown). Writing credits include the full-length musical STRANGE FACES and several songs for The Civilians' Let Me Ascertain You series. ANDREA is Resident Music Director and Senior Voice Teaching Associate at New York Vocal Coaching, and she is the creator of WordWaves (www.singwordwaves.com). B.A. Princeton University, M.A. Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13



CAROL SUE GERSHMAN

Reminiscence - A Birthday Celebration

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

CAROL SUE GERSHMAN is back by popular demand for her 87th birthday bash.

Carol started singing on a dare in her 70's and never looked back. From there it has been a total commitment to entertain, tell stories and sing. Her preferences are always to sing the Standards and she builds her show around them.

On her October 13th performance she will introduce herself as a songwriter as well, singing her first written song.

Carol Sue has performed at the Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, Sapphire Restaurant as well as countless open mics and private shows. She prefers to put on a "production" rather than a one-woman show and that is what it will be on October 13th. One night only so do not miss out... Birthday Cake will be served.

There will be a four instrument band (2 great musician guys and 2 great musician girls who she has invited to accompany her) Also one terrific tap dancer and singer combo. Her director is Lennie Watts, top in his field. Whoopee what fun!

Carol Sue loves to get dressed up and so might her guests !

Everyone will have a great time/the venue is gorgeous and food is excellent.



MICHAEL HENRY CAPITO & DANNY KATZ

Life Uh.. Finds A Way

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

They were so preoccupied whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. For one night only, MICHAEL HENRY CAPITO accompanied by DANNY KATZ embark on a journey 65 million . . . err- 38 years in the making. With the guidance of Danny, Michael will attempt to navigate all the random hobbies he's picked up from dinosaurs to breaking through songs ranging from your animated classics to today's hip hop and R&B (kinda).

MICHAEL HENRY CAPITO better know as BBoy Suitkace is a breakdancing registered nurse with a knack for singing - also known as a walking Filipino cliche. When he's not busy putting catheters in people, he's reading up on paleontology or photographing Lego minifigures. His favorite dinosaur is Carnotaurus. #birdsaredinosaurs

DANNY KATZ was born biologically to a Japanese mother and a Jewish-American father. The New York singer-songwriter is as musically diverse as his ethnicity: skillfully able to rock the guitar, piano, and jiuta-shamisen, Katz's original material ranges from sensitive musings on love lost to dance tributes to finding romance on Craigslist. His selection of covers is equally versatile: Katz can tug at an audience's heartstrings with a Simon & Garfunkel tune, and later get them dancing to a raunchy acoustic Missy Elliott number - which makes him appropriate for every occasion.



-----------------------------------



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14



SUE MATSUKI

But Beautiful...A Tribute to Julie Wilson

Julie Wilson Award winners sing Julie's signature songs

Part I at 7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Part II at 9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Starting with SUE MATSUKI in 2004 the Mabel Mercer Foundation has selected a Julie Wilson Award recipient all of whom received this award in Julie's honor for outstanding contribution to the art of Cabaret. Sue was the first recipient chosen by Julie personally and now she, as the producer of this show, wants to honor her mentor and friend in song! Each of the singers in tonight's double-header program are multi-award winning singers of note in the NY music community and each will be singing a signature tune of Ms. Wilsons.

Sue Matsuki is a multi-award-winning, 38-year singing veteran who has played every club in New York from Birdland to Feinstein's to the Iridium and has even played Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Opera! She has performed from Provincetown to Las Vegas to Alaska with over 200 shows ready to perform and over 400 songs in her repertoire including jazz, blues, show tunes, country and American Songbook. She produces creative and star-packed variety shows for various venues in the city. She is a leader of the Cabaret community and has a popular performing advice column called, "Sue's Views". She is also the co-author of "So You Want to Sing Cabaret" (Rowman & LIttlefield, 2020).



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15



MORGAN KIRNER

Reasons I Run

The Second Annual Cabaret for Fred's Team

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

MORGAN KIRNER started her running journey to nurse a broken heart (and because it was free). That led her to her first marathon experience. Because she was out on tour when she was supposed to be training, she completely avoided it... then ran anyway. In 2019, her dad was diagnosed with Prostate cancer and her and her family's world changed forever. Her dad has run more than 9 marathons, 3 tough-mudders and has coached her in every sport she ever (attempted) to play. When she decided to run again in 2021, she was running for him and every family who has gone through what hers went through. She wrote a cabaret and used it as a platform to raise money and celebrate her favorite city and the greatest day in it all year long; the day of the NYC Marathon. This year, she is not running herself, but she is helping raise money for others (most notably her cousin who is running for the same reasons) and will be inviting friends to join her onstage to rock out and sing about the greatest city in the WOOOORLD!!! You can expect hilarity, NYC history, pop songs we all love and some special guests!!

Morgan is an actor, fitness instructor, and teaching artist who currently resides in New York City! She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory (2016) and is currently pursuing her Master's in Vocal Pedagogy from Rider University. Some of her theatre highlights include "Ermengarde" in the 1st National Tour of Hello,Dolly! starring Betty Buckley, "Anne" in A Little Night Music at the Huntington Theatre Company, and "Ariel" in the Little Mermaid, among many others! Morgan also was a Jimmy Awards nominee (2012, winner of the Spirit of the Jimmy Awards) via the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards (2012) (Winner: Best Actress 2012). Morgan loves sharing her talents with the SFYS community and is so grateful to be a part of it! Morgan is a teaching artist/stage manager/volunteer with the 501-c3 Dreamstreet, a theatre program based in Brooklyn for adults with developmental disabilities



PATRICK DeGENNARO

MAC, Bistro, and Nightlife Award Winning Vocalist

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

A high energy evening of original pop-rock songs written and performed by PATRICK DeGENNARO with his incredible band. This show features 7 new songs written for his debut at The Green Room 42 in March of this year.

Patrick DeGennaro is an NYC singer/songwriter/pianist with a classic rock and roll sound. His voice has earned him numerous outstanding vocalist titles including NIGHTLIFE, BACKSTAGE BISTRO AWARD, and MAC AWARDS. Headlining at the legendary BIRDLAND, and IRIDIUM, DeGennaro has been satisfying audiences and press with his high energy, wide range, extremely musical concerts.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16



JAX TERRY

The Invite

1:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

You're *invited* to the celebration of JAX TERRY's short film directorial debut, "The Invite". After a wonderful run in festivals both virtually and nationwide, the performer-turned-filmmaker comes home to NYC! Joined by singer-songwriter HAYLEY SIANO and lead actress KAILEY PRIOR, Jax will share some live performances of original music from the film's score and beyond. After a few drinks and some brunch, we hope you'll be good and ready to sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie magic with a special screening!

Embracing the fluidity of life, art, and identity - Jax like to keep things interesting when it comes to their creative work! On stage: Jersey Boys (NCL, North Shore), Curious George (TheatreWorks), June Moon (Williamstown), Altar Boyz (Sharon Playhouse), Joe Iconis Xmas (54 Below), Playwright's Realm, FringeNYC, NYMF, and many more! On film: Happer's Comet (Omnes Films), HomoSapien Experience (LogoTV), ...Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime), and others. Voiceover: Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.), Lights Camera Lexi! (Disney Jr.), English Egg series (Korea). My writing is included in Lady Gaga's NY Times Bestseller "Channel Kindness". Jax's first original short film, "The Invite", has been shown nationwide in 8 different festivals (and counting) taking home the prize for Best Short at the Louisiana Rainbow LGBT+ Film Festival.



SARAH URIARTE BERRY

Porch Song Trilogy Comes to Manhattan

A Broadway Princess' 60-week solution to live entertainment during a pandemic

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

A Broadway Princess begins singing 3 songs from her front porch every Friday night to entertain her neighbors during the lockdown. Once word got out, others started showing up on foot, in cars and bikes, standing apart yet together to enjoy a few moments of live entertainment in a time of fear, uncertainty and loneliness. When the news stations heard about the concerts and showed up, the Friday mini concerts (dubbed "Porch Song Trilogy" by famed director John Caird),became their own humble sensation, complete with guest appearances from the Broadway and recording communities.

Come join Broadway Star SARAH URIARTE BERRY for highlights from her show, Porch song Trilogy.

SARAH URIARTE BERRY starred as 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, as 'Cinderella' in Rogers+Hammerstein's Cinderella for New York City Opera alongside Eartha Kitt, and was the first 'Belle' ever to grace the stages at Disneyland. She made her Broadway debut as 'Eponine' in Les Miserables after graduating from UCLA, Ms. Berry won critical acclaim as 'Franca' in the Tony Award-winning The Light in the Piazza at Lincoln Center Theater (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations-Best Supporting). Other Broadway credits include: 'Nicola' in Taboo (opposite Boy George), Next to Normal, and End of the Rainbow. Other New York, Tours, and Regional credits: Bernstein's Mass conducted by Marin Alsop (Carnegie Hall),The Boys From Syracuse and Tenderloin (City Center Encores!); 'Julie' in Carousel (Royal National Theater); Sondheim on Sondheim (Hollywood Bowl), starring alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jonathan Groff, and Vanessa Williams; A Little Night Music (Kennedy Center); Film and television credits include: Frontera (with Michael Peña, Eva Longoria and Ed Harris), Pretty Bird, Law and Order CI, Live from Lincoln Center, Tony Awards, The Letterman Show, and Saint Jellorica in the infamous Cats episode of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt!

Sarah has headlined with symphonies across the US, including performances of her one-woman show, For The Love of Judy, and can be heard on several original cast recordings. Sarah is Spanish-Basque, happily married, and the mother of three crazy kids.



MONDAY, OCTOBER 17



MARYA GRANDY & TOM VENDAFREDDO

A Couple of Strong Belts

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

MARYA GRANDY and TOM VENDAFREDDO return to The Green Room 42 following their wildly successful concert in January 2022. They have been performing together since 2016, bringing their show to Uptown Underground and the Venus Cabaret in Chicago, as well as The Green Room 42 and 54 Below in New York, Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles, and Martini's Above Fourth in San Diego. During the pandemic they launched a bi-weekly live-streaming concert series to raise funds for Chicago-based non-profits, focusing on Black/BIPOC and LGBTQ+ run organizations. Marya and Tom's debut album "Marya Grandy and Tom Vendafreddo Live" was recorded in October 2020, and is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

MARYA GRANDY is a Chicago and NY-based actress and singer whose credits include the 2006 Broadway revival of LES MISERABLES, the original Off-Broadway cast of THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL, the Off-Broadway revival of CLOSER THAN EVER, and several productions at The Marriott, Drury Lane, Paramount, Mercury, Court, and Chicago Shakespeare Theaters. She just completed the Chicago run of the upcoming Broadway premiere of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA.

TOM VENDAFREDDO is a Jeff Award-winning music director and performer. He has been involved with shows in virtually every theatre in and around Chicago and was the recipient of the Illinois Theater Association's 2020 Award of Excellence for Professional Theatre. Tom is the co-founder and Artistic Director of the Chicago Artists Chorale.



RYAN ANDREWS IS A REALLY GOOD SINGER

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

RYAN ANDREWS is a Really Good Singer is a celebration of queer frivolity and the music that makes you feel like magic. Ryan mixes lady pop with lots of bops, and two or three tops to create a night of humor and spunk. With influences ranging from artisanal lesbians to poppers-soaked twinks, strap in for a rush of pop music and comedy like nothing you've seen before.

Ryan is a writer and musical theatre performer who loves reality tv, female pop stars, and being gay.



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18



VILLAIN: DEBLANKS

A fill-in-the-blanks comedy

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Our fantastic lineup for 7pm, Tuesday, October 18 includes Tony-winner RANDY GRAFF (Mr. Saturday Night, City of Angels), Outer Critics Circle award-winner JENNIFER VAN DYCK (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Lady Hamlet), the bewitchingly clever GENEVA CARR (Hand to God, Bull), Broadway powerhouse and three-time Tony nominee MARC KUDISCH (Girl from the North Country, Thoroughly Modern Millie), the chameleon-like whimsy of Drama Desk winner ARNIE BURTON (The 39 Steps, Peter and the Starcatcher), and the always-adorable Broadway funnyman TODD BUONAPANE (Cinderella, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Originally from Maine, BILLY MITCHELL is an award-winning director and playwright. As a director, Billy has worked throughout the metro NYC area, staging several world premieres for the Midtown International Theatre Festival, as well as small venues around NYC & New Jersey including Theatre Row, FRINGE NYC, and The Attic Ensemble.

A member of the Dramatists Guild, Billy is the author of several plays (his script Blood & Oil is currently represented by the Freedman Agency), and a series of original TYA pieces. His first commissioned work, Bartholomew Fair, New Jersey - a 90-minute comedy-in-verse - enjoyed runs in NJ and NYC. He has a Bachelor's in Performance and a Masters in Directing from UMaine, studied educational theatre at NYU, and is frequently the host at events where the first choice was unavailable.



TINA BURNER, ALEXIS MICHELLE, & SCARLET ENVY

Witch Perfect

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

The hysterical and award-winning spooktacular, Witch Perfect, is a live-sining, comedy parody based on the cult-classic and audience favorite Disney film, Hocus Pocus, and features Emmy-winning stars from RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13's TINA BURNER as Winifred, Season 11 and All-Stars Season 6's SCARLET ENVY as Sara, and Season 9's ALEXIS MICHELLE as Mary. The show features hits from such pop icons as Madonna, Britney Spears, and Cher, as well as Disney classics Little Mermaid and Lion King, and Broadway standards from Gypsy and Wicked, and more, including the infamous show-stopper "I Put a Spell on You."



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21



GOOD & EVIL: THE MUSIC OF DRACULA & JEKYLL AND HYDE

The Broadway Rewind Series

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

MICHAEL ANTHONY THEATRICAL premieres its latest production in THE BROADWAY REWIND series, Good and Evil: The Music of DRACULA and JEKYLL AND HYDE. Both written by Frank Wildhorn, Dracula and Jekyll and Hyde explore dark musical motifs and incorporate powerhouse vocals sung by some of Broadway's most treasured stars. This performance will feature play on Friday, October 21st at 9:30pm.

*CASTING TO BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER TIME.

Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, The Green Room 42 welcomes its newest cabaret series "The Broadway Rewind" to New York City! This new and exciting series celebrates significant milestones of iconic Broadway musicals dating all the way back to the golden age of Broadway through today! Michael Anthony Theatrical first opened as New Generation Theater Company in 2016. The initial mission was to create an experience for performers to showcase themselves in an intimate cabaret setting and to provide immersive performances to a wide variety of audiences. Although, that mission is still very much a value the company holds, they have broadened their horizons and future expectations for the company and have decided to take the significant steps towards a bigger and more exceptional theatrical experience for their audiences.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22



ROBERT BANNON

Unfinished Business: In Concert

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Singer, Musical Theater Performer, Talk Show Host, as seen on SNL & The Real Housewives of NJ, ROBERT BANNON presents "Rewind" It will take you on a musical journey of the stories and songs that shaped his life. Robert will share the journey he took as an Irish-Italian kid from Jersey, with the colorful people and experiences that shaped his life. Expect an evening of some great singing, conversation and hysterical laughter. The show will feature music from pop hits to Broadway and more! Also expect to hear songs from Bannon's debut album "Unfinished Business" which debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C Chart and includes the Pride Original Anthem "I Think He Knew Me" Be Kind and come REWIND!

Robert Bannon is a singer, Saturday Night Live actor, and musical theater performer gracing the many stages in New York City. Since his accomplished and lauded debut release, "Unfinished Business," Bannon is on the trajectory of becoming a household name with his recent appearance on Bravo's New Jersey Housewives, where he performs at a New Jersey Pride event along with being featured media outlets for being a positive voice for the LGBTQ community in addition to performing for Pride Events nationally.



THE MOVIES THAT SLAYED US

The Broadway Rewind Series

Celebrating those movies that just made you S*** your pants

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

MICHAEL ANTHONY THEATRICAL is back at The Green Room 42, this time, with their newest production "THE MOVIES THAT SLAYED US". The evening will feature a collaboration of contemporary pop/rock hits mixed with the most famous horror movies of all time.

Michael Anthony Theatrical is New York City's leading cabaret production company. The network has worked with over six hundred artists and musicians, internationally. Michael Anthony Theatrical was opened by Michael Restaino in 2016 and currently plays to audiences in the New York Metropolitan area.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23



MICHELLE DOWDY & JORDAN WOLFE

Tricks & Treats

A Halloween Extravaganza

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Devoted Halloween and horror fans, showbiz couple MICHELLE DOWDY (B'way Hairspray, Nat'l Tour Les Mis) and JORDAN WOLFE (Law & Order) take you on a thrilling musical journey to all things spooky! In their new duo show Tricks & Treats, the pair lend their powerful vocals to a wide range of haunting tunes from rock (The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac), to movies and musicals (Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Little Shop...) to jazz and more, with killer new arrangements. The show will also feature Jordan's original compositions, including from his recent Off-Braodway hit Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!. Jordan & Michelle are certain to get you in the Halloween spirit. Enter if you dare!

Jordan & Michelle is the powerhouse joining forces of Broadway actress/MAC- winning cabaret artist Michelle Dowdy (B'way Hairspray, Nat'l Tour Les Mis) and top-50 charting actor/vocalist/pianist Jordan Wolfe (TV's Law & Order).



MONDAY, OCTOBER 24



ROBBIE ROZELLE

Party Mix

BroadwayWorld Award best director; multiple BroadwayWorld Award nominations

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Acclaimed entertainer ROBBIE ROZELLE debuts at Green Room 42 with a brand-new residency called "Party Mix." Described by BroadwayWorld as "one part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller," Robbie intends to show all of his parts. Drawn from his various hit shows as well as new material and special guests, and featuring musical direction and arrangements by YASUHIKO FUKUOKA and members of Rozelle's band (dubbed "The Roundabout Reduction"), Monday nights have never been so fun.

ROBBIE ROZELLE is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show "Songs From Inside My Locker" was recorded live and released in 2020 to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at Feinstein's/54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album "Wild and Free," which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums; and he is the co-host of the popular podcast "Gay Card Revoked."



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25



DARA WEINSTEIN

Coolest Girl in School

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

"Coolest Girl in School" is an hour of comedy through song and story. I'll share unique insights on pop culture, the internet, and growing up as a theater kid. DARA WEINSTEIN's thesis now and forever is that entertainment should be fun. I'm here to have a good time, be ridiculous, and hopefully make you laugh.

Dara Weinstein is a 2021 graduate of the University of Chicago with a degree in Theater and Performance studies. She has now lived in NYC for over a year, and finds it quite agreeable. When she isn't performing/writing/conceptualizing one-woman-shows, Dara enjoys long walks in the park, going to see live theater, and of course, having existential crises. This is Dara's Green Room 42 debut, and she is so excited to perform for you tonight.



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23



MONDAY, OCTOBER 24



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27



MIKAYLA PETRILLA

The Violet Hour

Halloweekend Kickoff to benefit Planned Parenthood Action Fund

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

A cheeky musical variety hour hosted by MIKAYLA PETRILLA and featuring some of NYC's most captivating performers, THE VIOLET HOUR invites you to delight in dusk with a strikingly modern yet nostalgic homage to rock/pop anthems of the 60s thru 2000s. An Halloweekend themed, hour long set of chart-toppers, some original music, and variety acts.

Mikayla Petrilla is an NYC based performer and comedienne who strives to create a haven for joy and inclusivity in her work. She has performed at Joe's Pub, Sleep No More, Lincoln Center, New York Musical Festival, Hard Rock Cafe, Chelsea Music Hall and Rockwood Music Hall, has performed in musicals across the country, and has worked on Saturday Night Live, Gossip Girl, the Gilded Age, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Inventing Anna.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28



JASON GRAAE'S "GRAAETEST HITS!" (THE SEQUEL)

Drama Desk Nominee and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award Winner

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

JASON GRAAE sings the songs that got him where he is today. Where that is, nobody's sure.

You may have seen Jason on Broadway, off- Bway, TV, and film. Or you may not have. He's a Drama Desk Nominee and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award Winner.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29



PHANTOM OF THE CABARET

A Visitation of Cabaret-Vaudeville from Yesteryears

4:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

A long-time self-proclaimed "21st-Century Vaudevillienne" and "Cabaret Necromantress", in this show, chanteuse ARTEMISIA LEFAY will surely put these skills to the test as she conjures up rare cabaret gems dug up from the graveyards of Europe, evocative contemporary dark cabaret, and brand-new and historically inspired original cabaret pieces from her upcoming "Wasted Girl" album. All together, these moderately macabre musical pieces will pay homage to Artemisia's subversive and femme fatale heroes, from Weimar Berlin to interwar Paris to early 20th century New York City. Combined with the refined and sparkling classical piano skills of Renee Guerrero, "Phantoms of the Cabaret" is sure to be an unusually delightful diversion from the trappings of the world of the living.

Best known for her 2021 Broadway World Cabaret Awards-nominated passion project, "Ghosts of Weimar Past", Artemisia LeFay's love of classical music, production, costume-making, gothic romances, songwriting, the occult, and cabaret has all come together in her avante garde brand of cabaret performance. Deeply influenced by tales of late-19th/early 20th century cabaret, vaudeville, and burlesque in Europe, she seeks to simultaneously resurrect and pay respect to this period of performance history in the experiences she creates. She has performed from New York City to Adelaide, Italy to Turkey, and doesn't plan on stopping any time soon. In the future, she plans on developing "Ghosts" into a full musical, releasing a CD of original music, and marrying silent film actress Anita Berber.



NICOLAS KING & SETH SIKES

The New Belters

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

NICOLAS KING & SETH SIKES, two of New York's most popular young nightclub entertainers, join forces for an evening you won't want to miss. The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of these performers, and the pair will pay tribute to the show-stopping stars who paved the way, such as Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Newley, Eydie Gormé, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand and more! Nicolas and Seth will carry the torch from these legendary performers and the great songwriters who wrote so many of their hits.

Under the musical baton of JON WEBER, SETH SIKES and NICOLAS KING will deliver a powerhouse performance that promises to capture the glitter and magic of the New York nightclub scene of long ago, and bring it into the next generation!

King is an award-winning artist who's been 'belting' out tunes since he was 4-years-old, having been seen in dozens of TV commercials, and numerous times on Broadway opposite Tom Selleck, Carol Burnett, Linda Lavin and Andrea McArdle. King was the longest running "Chip" in Disney's Beauty And The Beast. He toured the country as Liza Minnelli's opening act, and has performed on stages all over the world from Carnegie Hall to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Sikes is one of New York City's most popular nightclub singers. His critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters are a consistent draw for audiences around the world. The hardworking Sikes, a native of Texas, was also Associate Director on the multiple Tony-award winning musical The Band's Visit.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30



TRAPPY'S GREATEST HITS JR. REDUX: WE'RE BACK

Pre-Covid Faves and Songs for a New World

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

It's been a few NYC! After stints bouncing around the country, from NYC to Raleigh (for forever), from Austin to Sarasota, and to NY and back a bunch of times in there, it's time for TRAPPY and friends to hit the West Side stage again. Featuring favorite arrangements of the past and fresh takes on tunes of the oh-so-lovely Pandemic, expect for a proper Halloween pre-party, with everything from Backstreet Boys to Barbra, from Sam Smith to Sondheim, with some Adele and Dua Lipa thrown into the cauldron for good measure.

When the world went virtual, we were all so geographically scattered yet only a lens apart, opening up opportunities to work with next to everyone, and making for some super exciting finds. Alongside familiar faces and old friends, expect to see some of the stars to be you never knew you had yet to see.

As we said, this night is going to be a PARTY! Many of these performers have not been in an actual room together in years, so expect memories galore all held together by TRAPPER's action-packed and chaotic storytelling and a rocking 5 piece band.

October 30th is where it's at...BE THERE!

Hailed by the New York Post as "the go-to voice coach for pint-size triple threats," you may have seen Trapper Felides starring on the Oxygen Network's The Next Big Thing: NY, following his work as a star-maker for young talent on Broadway, in TV and film, and in the recording studio. He currently has clients starring on Broadway in The Music Man, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Come from Away, Wicked, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King and many others. His proteges have made it to the finals of The Voice, America's Got Talent, and American Idol. His recording works spans all genres of the industry from pop to R&B to Broadway, and he has played keys on countless top 40 songs over the past 20 years. Charitable work includes erformances for The Point Foundation, GLAAD, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Human Rights Campaign, Susan G. Komen for a Cure, United Cerebral Palsy, and The Make-a-Wish Foundation. Concerts include over 75 performances of LA's famed Upright Cabaret (co-creator and music director, now known as the For the Record series), Our Hit Parade, Trapper's Greatest Hits, and bawdy Obie-winning downtown performer Bridget Everett's We've Got Tonight (Time Out New York's pick for Top Cabaret Show of the year). Trapper has been seen on The Today Show, Showbiz Tonight, and Nightline, filmed for E! and the Oprah Women's Network, and profiled in the New York Post, The New York Times, Backstage, and OK! Magazine.



JASON GRAAE'S "GRAAETEST HITS!" (THE SEQUEL)

Drama Desk Nominee and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award Winner

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

JASON GRAAE sings the songs that got him where he is today. Where that is, nobody's sure.

You may have seen Jason on Broadway, off- Bway, TV, and film. Or you may not have. He's a Drama Desk Nominee and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award Winner.



MONDAY, OCTOBER 31



GR42 SINGS DISNEY VILLAINS

GR42 Classic Returns

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

After 2 years of SOLD OUT shows TGR42 Sings is giving you all what you wish for... A DISNEY VILLAINS SHOW ON HALLOWEEN! Please come join them on Halloween night in your best costumes and bring all your ghoulish energy to celebrate a fantastic evening of Villains music. They will be singing all your favorite villains songs such as Poor Unfortunate Souls, Hellfire, Gaston and much more! This is a spooktacular night that you will definitely not want to miss. What better way to celebrate Halloween?

Performers include AHMAD MAKSOUD, ARIEL NEYDAVOUD, CAROLINA RIAL, CHRISTOPHER MCCREWELL, EDDIE OLMO II, ELENA CHRISTOU, ELLIS GAGE, JACOB S. LOUCHHEIM, JULIAN R. DECKER, KAYLIN HEDGES, LEXI LYRIC, MADELINE FANSLER, MADISON CLAIRE PARK, MONICA RICKETTS, NATAYLA FISCHER, OLIVIA VALLI, QUENTIN GARZÓN, SEAN THOMPSON, and TORI PALIN.

Band includes Dominic Frigo (Music Director/Piano), Sean Andrews (Keyboard II), Kate Amrine (Trumpet), Julie Dombroski (Trombone), Sarah Overton (Cello), Allison Ann Kelly (Bass), Peter Douskalis (Guitar), Brad Bailey (Drums), and Richard Philbin (Reeds)

Quentin Garzón is a first-generation Colombian actor, singer, and producer who most recently has produced over 30 videos virtually with Broadway performers Lindsay Heather Pearce, Ali Ewoldt, Thom Sesma, and Adam Jacobs to name a few. He most recently just produced the Original Concept Album of Kalevala The Musical that stars Ramin Karmiloo and Julia Murney. Quentin's goal as a producer is always to embrace diversity and Outside the Box casting. "I believe that this show has one of the best scores I've heard and a true potential to be the next big Broadway hit with a tremendous, diverse cast in league with Hadestown and Hamilton."



