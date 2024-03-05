Sarah Anne Fernandez To Present DON'T FORGET ME At Chelsea Table And Stage In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Sarah Anne Fernandez in Don't Forget Me: Musical Memoirs of the Women Who Shaped History on March 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM. In her newest solo show, Sarah asks the question: what do you have to do to have your story told? Throughout Broadway's lush and varied repertoire, we've seen the stories of real women who have existed in history come to life on stage. But why them, and why musicals? In Don't Forget Me, Sarah Anne Fernandez explores women in history whose stories have made it to the bright lights of Broadway. From The Sound of Music to SIX, and everything else in between, Fernandez takes us on a musical journey through the stories and legacies of some of history's most beloved, controversial, and iconic women. Performed during Women's History Month, the show begs the question - have these musicals handled these women's legacies with care, or have they instead perpetuated false narratives that tell a different tale?

The concert is written and produced by Sarah Anne Fernandez. It will be directed by Rebecca Aparicio (Evita at A.R.T.) and music directed and played by Sheela Ramesh (SIX, The Gardens of Anuncia). Filling out the band will be Elena Bonomo (SIX) on drums, Matt SanGiovanni (Water for Elephants) on guitar, Sasha Ono on cello, Nic Mrakovcic on bass, and Hannah Cohen on violin. Special guest performers include Lila Coogan (Anastasia) and Barnaby Reiter (Jersey Boys).

Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A live-stream ticketing option is available for $20. All tickets and information are available at www.chelseatableandstage.com. Ticket sales close 2 hours before show time. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge.

MORE ABOUT Sarah Anne Fernandez

Sarah Anne Fernandez is a NY based actor, singer & dancer. She was most recently on the Broadway National tour of Wicked as the u/s for Elphaba. In her time at Wicked she was met with rave reviews by critics across the country for her take on the Wicked Witch, who claimed that her "commanding presence" and "jaw-dropping voice" were "the show's unmitigated highlight" (Portland Mercury). Other selected theatrical credits include leading roles in Sabina (Portland Stage Company), Pop Punk High (Off-Broadway), and In the Heights (NYU). She has also headlined and appeared in many concerts at some of NYC's most prestigious venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public, and many others. For more information, visit her website at www.sarahannefernandez.com, or follow her on all social media platforms at @sarahannee17.