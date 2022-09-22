Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell to Present HERE WE GO at The Green Room 42 in November

Samantha Roberts will star in Here We Go at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) November 8th at 9:30pm. She will be performing and directing an ensemble of artists, including Alexia Correa (an original Forget I Said Anything Cast Member), Jack Baugh, Lauren Lyons, Francesca Panzara and Nikolai Granados. Additional guests to be announced. Music Director and Conductor, Christian Cantrell. Stage Management and technical direction by Emily Hardy.

MORE ABOUT SAMANTHA ROBERTS + SOMETHING BETTER PRODUCTIONS

Samantha Roberts (she/her/hers) is a graduate of Temple University where she obtained a BFA in Musical Theatre. Some of her performance credits include: Mrs./Betty u.s. (Sunday in the Park with George), Ensemble (Age of Power), Audrey (Little Shop of Horrors), Lead performer (Just Getting Started), and Woman 1 (Forget I Said Anything). Her directing and choreographing credits include: Forget I Said Anything, Just Getting Started, The Quartet, Betrayal, Seussicial, and Godspell. She is incredibly passionate about musical theatre and strives to create non-conforming theatre that can be told by any person and remain universal. She is also a second degree Black Belt In Tang Soo Do karate and loves teaching self defense. She is a proudly certified Covid Compliance Officer most recently working on Paradise Square at the Barrymore Theater and The Song Of Bernadette.

In April 2019, Something Better Productions was launched by Samantha Roberts to support new works, beginning with Forget I Said Anything. Something Better Productions aims to produce works by young collaborators looking to bring... something better to the world.

