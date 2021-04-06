Rosemary Loar Joins MetropolitanZOOM Family with CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE on April 17th

MetropolitanZOOM truly has taken its place in the industry through hard work and quality programming. Celebrating a one-year anniversary since being created as a response to the loss of live entertainment venues during the show business shut down, the virtual nightclub experience shows no signs of slowing down, with a roster of upcoming shows that includes a Billie Holiday show by renowned raconteur and historian Will Friedwald, Mary Ziev presenting a re-visited look at her show NEW WORDS, and that great American actor Austin Pendleton, working alongside his usual cabaret partner Barbara Bleier in LIFE, LOVE AND WHO KNOWS WHAT ELSE?

Included in the latest lineup of shows being broadcast for MetropolitanZOOM is CLOSE ENOUGH FOR LOVE, the one-woman musical act by Rosemary Loar, the singing actress who has graced the stages of Broadway, concert halls, and cabaret rooms. The MAC Award winning performer and recording artist will appear on the streaming platform on April 17th at 7 pm EST as she explores the subject of romance in the middle ages ... not Medievil music, the love lives of people who are no longer considered young, but not yet labeled old. The show made up of standards from The Great American Songbook, original compositions, and jazz arrangements of recognizable pop tunes promises to explore all the daunting, daring, tear-jerking, and thrilling experiences of love after fifty... ok maybe forty, it depends on what the viewer considers "middle-aged."

Loar is joined in her efforts by longtime colleague Frank Ponzio, who will be musical directing from behind the piano, and industry treasure, bassist Tom Hubbard. As an extra treat, viewers will get John DiPinto on the accordion. The proceedings are being led by Barry Kleinbort, one of the nightclub community's most in-demand and beloved directors.

Tickets to Rosemary Loar's MetropolitanZOOM are available HERE and there are three types of tickets:

1. General Admission: Best seats in the house

2. VIP Meet & Greet: Join other VIPs and chat with the performing artist at end of the show in a breakout room

3. Backstage Pass: Includes Meet & Greet and additional time after in performing artist's backstage

Guests receive a ZOOM link in a confirmation email and are encouraged to make use of the interactive nature of the show in this message from the MetropolitanZOOM website:

GET INTO THE ACT AND HAVE EVEN MORE FUN:

This exciting and unique performance will allow you, the audience, to participate by affecting the performance with your appearance and reactions. The virtual nightclub experience will be as powerful in your mind as an action-packed movie or a well-written novel with entertainment value. With our high-quality production, you will be transported to a nightclub experience. We want you to take part in this exciting, new platform and participate and 'get into character' as a good audience should. Let us show you how HERE

Viewers tuning in from around the world can plan their online experience with this guidance for showtimes, provided by MetropolitanZOOM:



London 12 am+1

N.Y.C. 7 pm

Chicago 6 pm

Denver 5 pm

L.A. 4 pm

"Loar is completely in charge of her wide vocally explosive range as it swoops from high soprano to sensuous sultry lows."- examiner.com

"She knows how to caress a ballad and belt the blues. Best of all is Loar's personal appeal. She is vivacious and funny, gamely teasing both her accompanist and her audience" -Times Square Chronicles



"Since Broadway can't seem to keep talents of this magnitude occupied audiences starved for good music and solid entertainment can be grateful that cabaret and Rosemary Loar have found one another." -New York Post