Roberto Araujo to Present I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW at The Green Room 42 in November

The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, along with dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 1 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
Photos: George Krissa Makes NYC Club Debut With LOVE NOTES at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 4 George Krissa Comes Out Of Canada For Cabaret Debut

Roberto Araujo to Present I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW at The Green Room 42 in November

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Roberto Araujo in his show “I Just Wanted You to Know” on Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 PM. Winner of the “Outstanding Featured Performer” award at the Fresh Fruit Festival, Araujo takes audiences through anecdotes from his life, bringing an unapologetic honesty to his narrative. The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, along with dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor, all exploring ideas of identity, immigration, love, family, racism, acceptance, and belonging. “I Just Wanted You to Know” features a five-piece band led by music director Drew Wutke. The show is directed by Mónica Huarte, with musical staging by Jason Wise.
 
Roberto Araujo started his career in his hometown of Mexico City working on shows such as Rent, Guys & Dolls, and Cats, in addition to touring extensively with the Disney Special Events Group in Latin America. His voice was featured as the singing voice of Joseph in the Dreamworks’ animated feature Joseph: King of Dreams. Since relocating to New York City in 2000, Roberto has worked on the development of several new musicals, including Street Lights at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Go West directed by Jamie King, and Rachel. In addition to musicals, he received critical acclaim in the play Jackson Heights 3am. Roberto has also appeared in concert alongside Broadway stars including Tom Wopat, Carol Woods and Bianca Marroquin.
 
His regional theatre credits include Altar Boyz at The Palace Theatre; Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story at Sierra Repertory Theatre; Legally Blonde at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse; Xanadu, The Musical at ZACH Theatre. His performance in Xanadu, The Musical earned him a B. Payne Award for “Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Musical.” Roberto was also seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights at Axelrod Theatre in New Jersey and at GALA Theatre in the Spanish language US Premiere of the show. In 2021, Araujo produced and directed Anjou, The Musical Horror Tale starring Taylor Iman Jones, Julia Murney, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and more. Roberto is also an accomplished photographer and video producer. His work has been featured in Playbill.com, ANIMIZE Magazine, and Beautiful Magazine. He has commanded two solo exhibits in New York City and included as part of The Body Collection for The Exposure Award Exhibit at The Louvre. He is currently part of the “On Stage” team at NY1 as a video journalist.
 
Roberto Araujo performs “I Just Wanted You to Know” on Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here
 
THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.
 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS NIGHT OUT At 54 Below Photo
Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Janine DiVita is set to join the cast of Moms' Night Out at 54 Below, a new concert series celebrating mothers in musical theatre. Don't miss this exciting addition to the lineup of talented performers.

2
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month Photo
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month

Birdland Jazz Club will welcome the return of George Abud and Katrina Lenk  in an encore performance of their sold-out show “Swung” on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

3
London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill Bring 54 SINGS 60S HITS to 54 Below Photo
London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill Bring 54 SINGS 60S HITS to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents London Riley Keller and Jessica K Hill in 54 Sings 60’s Hits! at 9:30pm on November 1, 2023. Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024 Photo
Emily Skinner Returns to 54 Below in March 2024

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway alum Emily Skinner on March 1 & 2 at 7pm. Learn more about the upcoming concerts here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You