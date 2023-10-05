Roberto Araujo to Present I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW at The Green Room 42 in November

The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, along with dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Roberto Araujo in his show “I Just Wanted You to Know” on Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 PM. Winner of the “Outstanding Featured Performer” award at the Fresh Fruit Festival, Araujo takes audiences through anecdotes from his life, bringing an unapologetic honesty to his narrative. The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, along with dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor, all exploring ideas of identity, immigration, love, family, racism, acceptance, and belonging. “I Just Wanted You to Know” features a five-piece band led by music director Drew Wutke. The show is directed by Mónica Huarte, with musical staging by Jason Wise.
Roberto Araujo started his career in his hometown of Mexico City working on shows such as Rent, Guys & Dolls, and Cats, in addition to touring extensively with the Disney Special Events Group in Latin America. His voice was featured as the singing voice of Joseph in the Dreamworks’ animated feature Joseph: King of Dreams. Since relocating to New York City in 2000, Roberto has worked on the development of several new musicals, including Street Lights at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Go West directed by Jamie King, and Rachel. In addition to musicals, he received critical acclaim in the play Jackson Heights 3am. Roberto has also appeared in concert alongside Broadway stars including Tom Wopat, Carol Woods and Bianca Marroquin.
His regional theatre credits include Altar Boyz at The Palace Theatre; Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story at Sierra Repertory Theatre; Legally Blonde at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse; Xanadu, The Musical at ZACH Theatre. His performance in Xanadu, The Musical earned him a B. Payne Award for “Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Musical.” Roberto was also seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights at Axelrod Theatre in New Jersey and at GALA Theatre in the Spanish language US Premiere of the show. In 2021, Araujo produced and directed Anjou, The Musical Horror Tale starring Taylor Iman Jones, Julia Murney, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and more. Roberto is also an accomplished photographer and video producer. His work has been featured in Playbill.com, ANIMIZE Magazine, and Beautiful Magazine. He has commanded two solo exhibits in New York City and included as part of The Body Collection for The Exposure Award Exhibit at The Louvre. He is currently part of the “On Stage” team at NY1 as a video journalist.
Roberto Araujo performs “I Just Wanted You to Know” on Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.
