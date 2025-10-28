Review: Marilyn Maye Honors Johnny Carson with a Powerhouse Show at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cabaret legend Marilyn Maye is back at 54 Below again with a run celebrating her many appearances on the Johnny Carson show, in honor of his 100th birthday. Maye holds the records for the singer who performed the most times on the Tonight Show, with 76 appearances. She sang a selection of songs that she sung on that show, presented in inventive new mashups and combinations. Well-placed video segments from the show helped place us way back in time to the heyday of Carson’s reign. Watching her perform, it's easy to see the qualities that made Maye Carson’s favorite singer. A 97-year-old powerhouse, she’s in total command of the stage. The enrapt audience hung on her every word, every lyrical phrasing.

She entered to a standing ovation (the first of many that night) wearing a sparkly sequined gold and black pantsuit. She kicked off the night singing a jazzy “Cabaret” (Kander and Ebb) with partially re-written lyrics thanking us for coming to see her cabaret. In honor of Carson, she sang one of his favorite songs, “Here’s That Rainy Day,” mashed up with “Stormy Weather.” Maye’s mashups were well-chosen and carefully arranged by masterful music director Tedd Firth. One of my favorites of the night was a powerful “I Will Survive” bookended on either side with a portion of “Those Were the Days.” Maye dedicated that one to an ex she had a tumultuous relationship with, not one of the three she married. The songs are thematically linked but make a surprising combination. Maye gave the song her all, moving swiftly between the two very different emotional tones. Her powerful belting on “I Will Survive” wowed the audience, earning another ovation.

The song selections that night featured a range of hits, mostly from the Great American Songbook, that had the audience sighing in recognition. Overall, the show had more of the vibe of a dinner party among good friends joined together to watch an exceedingly talented singer than a strictly formal show. Maye was warm and glowing throughout, calling out good friends who’d come to see her and grasping the hands of people seated in the front row. On the rare occasions when she forgot a lyric, she responded with wonderful humor and fluidity, getting quickly back on track with a gentle prompting and a good-natured laugh. She was backed by a wonderful band featuring Firth on piano, Mark McLean on drums and Tom Hubbard on bass. Seeing Marilyn Maye in “Broadway’s living room” at 54 Below is a wonderful chance to see a living legend, as vibrant as ever.

Marilyn Maye will perform at 54 Below nightly now through November 6, 2025, returning November 27 and 28 for two special Thanksgiving performances. Tickets are available on 54 Below’s website here.

