Review: Elizabeth Sullivan Performs at the Dutch Treat Club and the Torch is Passed

The glow of Mother’s Day was still in the air at the Dutch Treat Club's May 13th luncheon. The “Mother of Singers” Elizabeth Sullivan, matriarch of the celebrated family that has been such a significant presence in the world of cabaret, was the featured entertainment for another edition of these stimulating get togethers. Elizabeth’s daughter KT Sullivan, artistic director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation and board member of the club was at a table proudly enjoying her mother’s performance. Nancy McGraw, the current President, announced that KT will be assuming the presidency of the Dutch Treat Club next season.

Elizabeth Sullivan has performed in NYC at venues such as the Oak Room at the Algonquin, the Weill Recital Hall and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, Helen’s, and the Metropolitan Room. She has also participated in the Brownville Concert Series in Nebraska and has sung at Town Hall for the Cabaret Convention. Bob Dotson featured the family on the NBC’s’ Today Show. Mark Nadler accompanied Ms. Sullivan at today’s performance.

Speaking of stimulating…. Pulitzer Prize finalist for editorial writing Daniel Henniger was the speaker for this Dutch Treat afternoon. Mr. Henniger, who was a recipient of the Wall Street Journal's Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for coverage of the attacks on September 11, shared his assessment of current events and was available for a Q&A. Daniel Henniger is a weekly panelist on Fox New’s “The Journal Editorial Report”. Nobody in the room used a remote to change channels for this session, and it was fascinating to be able to interact with Daniel Henniger “live”.

A native of Cleveland, Henniger is a graduate of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and is one of Dutch Treat’s favorite speakers.

It was a perfect menu of entertainment, information, good food, and socializing.