Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Gershwin at Dizzy’s Club

George Gershwin created a large portion of his melodies and harmonies on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and how appropriate that Songbook Sundays celebrated him in a location situated in that part of NYC last night (December 21) in Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “Rhapsody In Blue” was created in the Gershwin family's apartment on 110th Street, and many of George and Ira Gershwin’s Broadway showtunes were composed in their parents Brownstone on 103rd street and George & Ira’s dual apartment penthouse on Riverside Drive. In fact, George’s first mega hit in 1919, "Swanee," was written as George and lyricist Irving Caesar were riding on a bus in Manhattan. Deborah Grace Winer, who curates and hosts the series, gave us lots of fun facts about the Gershwins and presented a wonderful program musically directed by one of the country's leading pianists, Ted Rosenthal. Expertly singing the tunes that are in the musical DNA of every American Songbook lover were Linda Purl, Nicolas King, and Imani Rousselle. It was an extraordinary evening of music in an extraordinary venue which has a view of an area of New York City that I’m sure the Gershwins frequently passed through….Central Park, Central Park South, Carnegie Hall, and Broadway. Noriko Ueda, bass, Tim Hormer, drums, Erena Terakubo, sax Enjoy the photos of my view last night.

For more upcoming shows at Dizzy's Club, visit the Jazz at Lincoln Center website here.

Learn more about Deborah Grace Winer on her website at www.deborahgracewiner.com



Dizzy's Club



Ted Rosenthal, music director



Linda Purl



Ted Rosenthal & Linda Purl



Ted Rosenthal & Nicolas King



Imani Rousselle



Ted Rosenthal, Linda Purl, Nicolas King



Ted Rosenthal



Deborah Grace Winer



Deborah Grace Winer, Linda Purl, Nicolas King, Imani Rousselle



