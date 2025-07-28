Review: Death of Classical's VERSAILLES AT L'ALLIANCE Was Fit for a King

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Death of Classical hosted the Versailles Royal Opera Orchestra at L'Alliance for the second night of their North American debut stint. (Read the review of their first evening, Versailles in Printemps, here.) The evening was sponsored in part by Bouchaine Vineyards, Printemps, Via Carota and Curious Elixirs. Before the concert began, Bouchaine Vineyards Proprietor Tatiana Copeland, who orchestrated the event, spoke poignantly about why it was so important to her to bring the orchestra here – she’s a grandniece of composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, and has a deep connection to the era of music the orchestra specializes in. Andrew Ousley, founder of Death of Classical, introduced the show, saying that when Bouchaine Vineyards wanted to work with Death of Classical to make the Versailles Royal Opera Orchestra’s North American debut happen, he said yes but only if they could do it “Death of Classical style.” If you’re unfamiliar with the group, Death of Classical specializes in creating (mostly) classical music concerts that elevate and breathe new life into the art form with a little bit of theatrical flair. Ousley described this night as "a continent-spanning, international collaboration pairing some of today's most majestic music-makers with the finest food, wine and cocktails for a true feast of French culture at its best.” The audience was invited to sit back in the theater at L’Alliance and imagine the connection between the Versailles Royal Opera Orchestra and orchestras back in 1770, the year that Versailles was originally constructed. Ousley and the Death of Classical team constructed a whole evening around the concert, elevating the experience from a single classical music concert to an unforgettable night out. Guests were invited to dress in their 18th century finest, and many did. The evening began with a pre-cocktail reception where guests could mingle and partake cocktails by Via Carota, an assortment of wine by Bouchaine Vineyards, non-alcoholic cocktails by Curious Elixirs and cheese and charcuterie before being transported back in time during the concert.

The orchestra we watched was actually formed in 2019, but they play mostly 17th and 18th century music in a nod to the history of Versailles. Watching the orchestra play with a screen behind them showing a Versailles-style background, it was easy to imagine they were part of an unbroken lineage of the original style of orchestra that would have entertained King Louis XIV. It was a treat to listen to the orchestra play selections like Robert de Visée’s “Prelude en A.mila” and “a Royalle.” The musicians played impeccably, emphasizing the songs’ emotions. Much of the evening’s music was light and joyful, airy songs of romance, the perfect music to let the stress of the day melt away. Countertenor Franco Fagioli joined on several selections, wowing the audience with his outstanding, powerful voice and wide vocal range. He expertly conveyed the depth of their emotion through his emotive face and vocal tone, making the emotional meaning of the songs clear whether or not you could understand the Italian lyrics. The audience was held in rapt attention listening to him and the orchestra, and I heard many people in the audience marveling at his voice at the end of the show. The conductor joined in at several points on violin, pacing as he played, commanding attention. I’m not especially knowledgeable about classical music, but the wonderful thing about Death of Classical is that they create an experience that’s accessible for everyone no matter what your musical background is.

For “Louis XIV Experience” ticket holders, the concert was followed by a reception at Fre’man's Hindman Auction house with more delicious wine provided by Bouchaine Vineyards, yummy sandwiches and dessert by Wild Hare Catering, and an engaging and memorable shadow puppet show by Foreshadow Puppetry. Guests could wander the space, admire the art hanging on the walls, or listen to the impromptu musical jam session on the first floor.

If you want to check out Death of Classical for yourself, visit their website for their upcoming shows. They tend to sell out quickly, so you may want to sign up for their newsletter to get notified when new shows go on sale.

Photo credit: Sam Roppola/Death of Classical

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...