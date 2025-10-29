Review: DREAMS DON’T COME TRUE IN PENNSYLVANIA – A Heartfelt Homage to PA at Chelsea Table

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the very first notes of Pennsylvanian Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please, Please, Please” spilling into Chelsea Table + Stage last Wednesday evening, October 22, it was clear that Dreams Don’t Come True in Pennsylvania is not just a show - it’s a love letter to the formative years of Dan and Chrissy Pardo in Pennsylvania. While this reviewer admits to spending a few minutes questioning the wardrobe choice of a pair of booty shorts with the term “Ram This” emblazoned upon Chrissy’s derriere, it didn’t take long for the husband-and-wife duo to transport said reviewer and the audience straight to the heart of Greater Philadelphia, celebrating the region’s sounds, stories, and its singular sense of humor (e.g. aforementioned booty shorts).

Under the deft direction of MAC and Bistro Award-winner James Beaman, the Pardos navigated a kaleidoscopic setlist with both athletic precision and infectious warmth. The show’s opening medley, merging ABC Channel 6’s “Move Closer to Your World” with David Bowie’s “Young Americans,” sets the tone for a night where nostalgia and artistry collide. The American Bandstand medley, brimming with classics from Leslie Gore to The Ronettes, elicited gleeful recognition from the crowd, while showcasing the Pardos’ uncanny ability to inhabit multiple eras with equal charm.

The evening’s quieter moments, like Samuel Barber’s “Canzone for Flute and Piano” and Menotti’s “Steal Me, Sweet Thief” were delivered with a lyrical sensitivity that revealed Chrissy’s flute mastery and nuanced vocal storytelling. It was also a showcase of her vocal versatility – belting to the stratosphere one minute, singing in a legit soprano the next. Just as swiftly, the Pardos pivot to Broadway favorites, from Annie’s “Maybe” to Sondheim’s “I Must Be Dreaming,” honoring the characters and the histories that inspired them.

Local pride pulses through every corner of the performance. Billy Joel’s "Allentown" and Elton John’s "Philadelphia Freedom" reminded the audience why the state of Rocky and the Liberty Bell deserves a moment in the spotlight. As the show closed with the triumphant strains of “Gonna Fly (Eagles Fly) Now,” the energy in Chelsea Table + Stage was nothing short of electric. It wasn’t just a bow, it was a celebration of perseverance, community, and hometown dreams. Oh, and did I mention the Irish dancing?

Supporting the duo was a stellar ensemble: Dan on piano and vocals, Matt Covey on drums, Matt Scharfglass on bass, Eileen Aurelia McHugh on vocals and fiddle (she’s Chrissy’s sister beeteedubs), Kennen Butler on vocals, Nate Lueck on guitars, and Chris Bittner on tenor sax. Dreams Don’t Come True in Pennsylvania asks a deceptively simple question - “Are you willing to leave a place you love to pursue a dream that may not come true?”- and answers it with humor, heart, and unapologetic joy.

Learn more about Dan and Chrissy Pardo at www.danpardo.com and www.chrissypardo.com

Find more upcoming shows at Chelsea Table + Stage on Eventbrite here.

