Review: The ATF CABARET - A Joyous Celebration Of Aussie Talent at Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 played host to a vibrant slice of Australia on Saturday, September 20, as the ATF Cabaret brought together a dazzling array of expat talent for an evening brimming with cheeky humor, powerhouse vocals, and heartfelt artistry.

The festivities kicked off in high spirits with hostess-with-the-mostess Amelia Cormack (left in cover image), who wasted no time setting the tone with a cheeky, nostalgia-tinged rendition of "Buses and Trains." Cormack proved the perfect emcee, guiding the audience with a wink and a grin.

The energy ramped up with Jennifer Reed’s (right in cover image) electrifying cover of Jet's "Are You Gonna Be My Girl?" Reed had the audience in on the action, arming some with tambourines and egg shakers (a bit of a gamble, as rhythm wasn’t exactly in the cards for everyone). Her kazoo solo was pure camp brilliance - delivering a delightful quirk that brought the house down.

The evening found a strikingly different mood when Barnaby Reiter (pictured right) took the piano. His haunting interpretation of Matt Corby’s "Brother" was nothing short of spellbinding. Delicate yet fierce, with the kind of emotional weight that lingers long after the last note.

Cormack kept spirits high with a cheeky audience-participation segment, Get to Know Your MD, shining a spotlight on musical director Harry Collins. From there, the stage welcomed fresh talent in Jaimee Lee Gaston (centre in cover image), who infused Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs’ "Shame in My Body" (from the Off-Broadway hit Teeth) with youthful passion and intensity - a standout debut.

Comedy was not in short supply either. Brenton Cosier, ginger and proud, had the room in stitches with his razor-sharp take on Tim Minchin’s "Prejudice," a tongue-in-cheek anthem for redheads everywhere. Audience voices blended joyfully during an impromptu

"Eagle Rock" singalong, and trivia buffs competed in an hilarious round of Do You Still Call Australia Home? with none other than Tiny Teddy biscuits (for the Americans in the room: bite-sized cookies) as prizes.

And then, as if the evening hadn’t already delivered its fair share of magic, the incomparable Caroline O’Connor (pictured below) performed a jaw-dropping mash-up of "Over the Rainbow" and "Waltzing Matilda." In O’Connor’s hands, the two beloved classics entwined seamlessly, elevating the audience to that rare hush where breath is collectively held. It was a masterclass in storytelling through song, and a triumphant reminder of her unmatched artistry.

All told, the ATF Cabaret was a splendid showcase of Australian talent thriving in New York City! It was equal parts heart, humor, and world-class performance. For one glorious evening, The Green Room 42 was transformed into a little slice of Oz, and the crowd left all the richer for it.

For more about the Australian Theatre Fesitval, head to their website

For more shows at The Green Room 42, check out their calendar

Photo credits: Danny Hidalgo / Australian Theatre Festival NYC

