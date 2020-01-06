Raquel Cion Reprises ME & MR. JONES In Theatrical Run At Pangea

"Me & Mr. Jones," Raquel Cion's Pangea-incubated nightclub ode to David Bowie, returns to Pangea for a three-month theatrical engagement from January 16 to March 14. Written and performed by Cion, directed by Cynthia Cahill, with music director Karl Saint Lucy on piano, the deeply personal exploration of Bowie's life of music and invention also features the musicians Jeremy Bass (guitar), Michael Ryan Morales (drums), and Daniel Shuman (bass).

In "Me & Mr. Jones," the Brooklyn-based Cion, who was once described in The New York Times as "half witch... half cabaret performer" not only conjures the world of David Bowie , she slips into it, and through her own existential struggles with mid-life and cancer, finds herself tethered to Mr. Jones in major and unexpected ways.

This week Cion plays two shows at the 2020 Philly Loves Bowie Week (Jan 9 & 10) where she also headlined in 2019, and she appears as a featured guest singer in "A Night of Stardust" at Philadelphia's Union Transfer on January 11.

"Me & Mr. Jones" was originally developed at Judson Memorial Church's Open Swim in 2015, and at The Slipper Room, where it gained deeper meaning after the death of David Bowie from cancer in January 2016. The show began the first of three sell-out engagements at Pangea in April of 2018. In successive runs it has continued to deepen and intensify as an alt-cabaret theater-music fusion art piece.

Cion has performed and directed shows at Dixon Place, HERE, The Wild Project; is a founding member of NYC's Eat A Radish Productions, and performs with the Obie Award-winning The Secret City. Director Cynthia Cahill , who recently relocated to New York from San Francisco, was part of the creative team that brought the musical "Passing Strange" from Berkeley Repertory Theatre to The Public and on to Broadway. She also was involved in making the Spike Lee movie of the musical.





