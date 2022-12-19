Photos: Regina Zona and Sean Harkness In IT MUST HAVE BEEN THE MISTLETOE at The Triad
Broadway World Cabaret photographer in residence, Helane Blumfield, captures an album release.
Regina Zona and Sean Harkness celebrated the release of their album IT MUST HAVE BEEN THE MISTLETOE with a performance of the same name at The Triad on December 11th. The holiday album boasts a cover shot by Helane Blumfield, who was on hand to photograph the Lina Koutrakos-helmed concert featuring Michael O'Brien and Mike Lunoe. Helane's photos of the holiday event and album launch can be enjoyed below and the CD It Must Have Been The Mistletoe can be enjoyed on all streaming platforms.
Find great shows to see on the Triad website HERE.
THIS is the Regina Zona website.
THIS is the Sean Harkness website.
HERE is the Helane Blumfield website.
About Helane Blumfield:
THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.
December 19, 2022
