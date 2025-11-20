Review: Melissa Errico Debuts THE STREISAND EFFECT at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico has returned to 54 Below this week with her latest erudite entertainment, a musical cabaret centering around Barbra Streisand, appropriately titled THE STREISAND EFFECT. The Streisand Effect, Ms. Errico explains, is an internet term referring to a syndrome whereby a person trying to draw attention away from something makes the something more noticeable than ever. In the case of her show, the singing actress detailed at her opening performance last night, The Streisand Effect is more aptly applied to discussing the effect the legendary lady has had on all our lives. Naturally enough, the star of cabaret and concert has plenty of examples regarding The Effect as it pertains to her own life, but the message is clear: Barbra Streisand has made a change in all our lives, indeed, in the world, even for those who may or may not be as devoted to the EGOT winner as Melissa Errico.

In an extensive script that has been greatly researched, Ms. Errico discusses Barbra Streisand’s artistic achievements, as well as her socio-political attentions, and her place as a strong and empowered woman of massive visibility (a recitation of a speech made at a 1992 Women in Film event was quite powerful). Errico’s passion for the author of the 992-page memoir MY NAME IS BARBRA is patently clear (the tome itself gets plenty of stage time in Errico’s cabaret play) and rather endearing. Her eyes light up and her smile sparkles as she recounts the moments and the music from Streisand’s life that have highlighted her own - the exuberance is infectious, as is (as usual) Errico herself. Resplendent in two different outfits, Errico is singing at the top of her game. It can be a mistake for musical artists to sing songs made famous by Barbra Streisand, but everyone knows that Melissa Errico has the talent to sing anything she wants with credibility, and, here, she rises to the occasion. During her ninety-five-minute concert, Melissa Errico sings some of Barbra Streisand’s most famous hits (and some of the not-so-famous), and it would be difficult (nay, even impossible) for even the most dedicated Streisand fan to deny that she aces every number. Even a rendering of “The Way We Were” performed to a blissfully perfect carbon copy of Marvin Hamlisch’s original arrangement is beyond compare. (Errico’s spectacular band has provided her with treatments that honor, to the nth degree, famous Streisand recordings, as well as brand-new treatments that honor Errico’s own ability to style songs.) The “Way We Were” moment was one of the evening highlights, as well as another carbon copy arrangement, this time of Streisand’s Oscar-winning “Evergreen” - Ms. Errico should put both songs in her permanent rotation, for she has accomplished the unimaginable: she has matched Barbra Streisand with her vocal artistry.

Other highlights in an evening of luscious musical performances included a jazz treatment of “Lazy Afternoon” arranged by Keyboardist Andy Ezrin, a blistering “What About Today” by David Shire (who, with Adam Gopnik, supplies an original tune for The Streisand Effect written especially for Melissa Errico), a heartbreaking “I Never Meant To Hurt You” that showcases not only Errico’s singing but her acting, as well, an impromptu recreation of the Barbra Streisand/Judy Garland duet with audience member Liz Callaway, and a spellbinding “Send in the Clowns” that confirms that which everyone should have recognized and facilitated years ago: Melissa Errico is the perfect choice to play Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music. Rounding out the night with songs from Yentl, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Color Me Barbra, A Happening in Central Park, and Funny Girl, Melissa Errico has the great good fortune to have her concert supported by a band providing musical support that matches her energy and artistry. With David Finck on Bass, Brian Koonin on Guitar, Eric Halverson on Drums, the afore-mentioned Andy Ezrin on Keyboards, and Musical Director Randy Waldman at the piano, The Streisand Effect and Melissa Errico are starting ahead of the curve: there was no way the music wasn’t going to be above the top. It may be a mistake for a singer to play a Streisand song in one show, and it might be a mistake for an artist to sing an hour and a half of the Barbra Streisand canon, but not when that artist is Melissa Errico. The musical programming of this particular outing is outstanding, and the audiences who get to hear Errico’s versions of these songs are the actual luckiest people in the world.

Melissa Errico THE STREISAND EFFECT plays 54 Below through November 22nd at 7 pm, with a livestream on the closing night. Tickets for in-person patrons can be accessed HERE and tickets for the livestream are HERE.

Visit the Melissa Errico website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

With Steven Brinberg

