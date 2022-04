Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 MAC AWARDS

The 36th MAC Award Winners were announced Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Chita Rivera and Marta Sanders received Lifetime Achievement Awards, Lennie Watts and The Mabel Mercer Foundation received Board Of Directors Awards, Jim Caruso's Cast Party/Pajama Cast Party received Show Of The Year, Cabaret On The Couch received The Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award, and Aaron Lee Battle received The Hanson Award.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy