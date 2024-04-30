Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala

The event took place on Monday, April 29.
The New York Pops honored the record industry's most innovative and influential executive Clive Davis at the orchestra's 41st Birthday Gala, The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis, on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
Proceeds from the Gala support the organization's PopsEd music education programs.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Steven Reineke
Clive Davis
Courtney Hadwin
Avery Wilson
The Evenings Backup Singers that includes Chris Anthony, Kyron El and Linny Smith
John Mellencamp
Art Garfunkel
Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr.
Barry Manilow
Melissa Manchester
Patty Smyth
Dionne Warwick
Ray Parker Jr.
Camp Broadway Kids
Camp Broadway Kids
Fantasia Barrino
Busta Rhymes
October Landon, Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star
October Landon and Spliff Star
Babyface Kenny Edmonds
Deborah Cox
Carlos Santana
Rob Thomas
Rob Thomas and Carlos Santana
Diane Warren
Adrienne Warren
Rob Thomas and Valerie Simpson
Valerie Simpson
Rob Thomas and Valerie Simpson
Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon and Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon
Shoshana Bean
Ruben Studdard
Patty Smyth and Avery Wilson
Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon
Courtney Hadwin, Barry Manilow, Dionne Warwick and Melissa Manchester
