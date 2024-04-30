Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Pops honored the record industry's most innovative and influential executive Clive Davis at the orchestra's 41st Birthday Gala, The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis, on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Proceeds from the Gala support the organization's PopsEd music education programs.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Steven Reineke

Clive Davis

Courtney Hadwin

Courtney Hadwin

Avery Wilson

The Evenings Backup Singers that includes Chris Anthony, Kyron El and Linny Smith

Avery Wilson

John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp

Art Garfunkel

Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr.

Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr.

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

Melissa Manchester

Melissa Manchester

Melissa Manchester

Melissa Manchester

Patty Smyth

Patty Smyth

Patty Smyth

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Ray Parker Jr.

Camp Broadway Kids

Ray Parker Jr.

Camp Broadway Kids

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino

Busta Rhymes

October Landon, Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star

October Landon and Spliff Star

Busta Rhymes

Babyface Kenny Edmonds

Babyface Kenny Edmonds

Babyface Kenny Edmonds

Babyface Kenny Edmonds

Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox

Carlos Santana

Rob Thomas

Rob Thomas and Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana

Diane Warren

Diane Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Rob Thomas and Valerie Simpson

Valerie Simpson

Rob Thomas and Valerie Simpson

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon and Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon

Shoshana Bean

Ruben Studdard

Ruben Studdard

Ruben Studdard

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

Patty Smyth and Avery Wilson

Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon

Courtney Hadwin, Barry Manilow, Dionne Warwick and Melissa Manchester

Play Broadway Games