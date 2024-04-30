TONY AWARDS SUFFS, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala

The event took place on Monday, April 29.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The New York Pops honored the record industry's most innovative and influential executive Clive Davis at the orchestra's 41st Birthday Gala, The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis, on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.  

Proceeds from the Gala support the organization's PopsEd music education programs.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Steven Reineke

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Clive Davis

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Courtney Hadwin

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Courtney Hadwin

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Avery Wilson

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
The Evenings Backup Singers that includes Chris Anthony, Kyron El and Linny Smith

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Avery Wilson

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
John Mellencamp

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
John Mellencamp

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
John Mellencamp

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Art Garfunkel

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr.

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr.

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Barry Manilow

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Barry Manilow

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Barry Manilow

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Melissa Manchester

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Melissa Manchester

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Melissa Manchester

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Melissa Manchester

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Patty Smyth

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Patty Smyth

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Patty Smyth

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Dionne Warwick

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Dionne Warwick

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Dionne Warwick

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Ray Parker Jr.

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Camp Broadway Kids

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Ray Parker Jr.

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Camp Broadway Kids

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Fantasia Barrino

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Fantasia Barrino

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Fantasia Barrino

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Fantasia Barrino

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Fantasia Barrino

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Busta Rhymes

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
October Landon, Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
October Landon and Spliff Star

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Busta Rhymes

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Babyface Kenny Edmonds

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Babyface Kenny Edmonds

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Babyface Kenny Edmonds

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Babyface Kenny Edmonds

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Deborah Cox

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Deborah Cox

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Deborah Cox

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Deborah Cox

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Carlos Santana

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Rob Thomas

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Rob Thomas and Carlos Santana

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Carlos Santana

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Carlos Santana

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Carlos Santana

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Diane Warren

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Diane Warren

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Adrienne Warren

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Adrienne Warren

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Adrienne Warren

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Adrienne Warren

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Rob Thomas and Valerie Simpson

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Valerie Simpson

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Rob Thomas and Valerie Simpson

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Brandon Victor Dixon and Shoshana Bean

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Shoshana Bean

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Shoshana Bean

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Ruben Studdard

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Ruben Studdard

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Ruben Studdard

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Barry Manilow

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Barry Manilow

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Barry Manilow

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Barry Manilow

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Patty Smyth and Avery Wilson

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: The New York Pops Honor Clive Davis at 41st Birthday Gala
Courtney Hadwin, Barry Manilow, Dionne Warwick and Melissa Manchester


Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos