Don't Tell Mama to Present Return of Judi Mark in MERELY MARVELOUS: THE SONGS OF GWEN VERDON

DON'T TELL MAMA will present Judi Mark with a musical celebration of four-time Tony Award winner Gwen Verdon and her hit Broadway shows including “Damn Yankees,” “Redhead,” “Sweet Charity” and “Chicago.” Highlighted are the songs Gwen Verdon first introduced to the world such as, “Whatever Lola Wants,” “Where Am I Going,” “Roxie,” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” among many others. Judi also spotlights some standards and surprises from Gwen's solo album, “The Girl I Left Home For,” and her film and television appearances. The list of songwriters represented is as diverse as Gwen's career, including Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields, Kander and Ebb, Simon and Garfunkel and Kurt Weill.

Of the show, Judi says, “I have been immersing myself in the musical world of Gwen Verdon with huge joy and I invite you to join me in celebrating her truly remarkable, merely marvelous musical legacy.”

If not now, Gwen?

The show will feature Ian Herman on Piano and Ritt Henn on Bass. There is a $20 music charge. (cash only) Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46 Street in New York. Ticket Information/Reservations: www.donttellmamanyc.com

Judi invited Special Guest, Ken Bloom the Director & Co-producer of the documentary “Merely Marvelous'-the dancing genius of Gwen Verdon. Rare footage of Gwen includes a ‘show and tell'.

ABOUT JUDI:

Judi Mark is a multi-talented professional dancer, singer, actor, Dance educator and Toastmaster. A passionate woman of artistic breadth, she has over four decades of performing experience in the industry. Judi regularly produces shows and concerts at various venues throughout the country.

She was born in Chicago to a musical family who encouraged her to express herself creatively. Her dynamic range of training includes ballet, modern dance, jazz, tap, acting, vocals, and piano, all of which set the stage for a successful performance career spanning over decades. She has appeared on the concert stage, Off-Broadway, regional theater, cabaret, and the high seas.

