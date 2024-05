Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Francis Garner will present Over The Hill: Dating Gay Over 30 at Don't Tell Mama on May 31st at 7:00pm.

In a show dedicated to anyone who's ever been single, Francis Garner shares horror stories from his little black book.

Andy Lantz will serve as musical director and accompanist.

