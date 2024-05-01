Photos: On the Red Carpet at The New York Pops's 41st Birthday Gala Honoring Clive Davis

The event was on Monday, April 29.
The New York Pops honored the record industry's most innovative and influential executive Clive Davis at the orchestra's 41st Birthday Gala, The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis, on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.
Proceeds from the Gala support the organization's PopsEd music education programs.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Avery Wilson, Nichelle Lewis and Kyle Ramar Freeman
WILL NUNZIATA and Joseph Amodeo
WILL NUNZIATA, Ron Abel and Joseph Amodeo
Max Tucci
Courtney Hadwin
Courtney Hadwin
Eric Gabbard and Steven Reineke
Eric Gabbard and Steven Reineke
Diane Warren and Steven Reineke
Diane Warren and Steven Reineke
Ray Parker Jr.
Ray Parker Jr.
