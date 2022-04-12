MAC Award Recipients Announced
The 36th Annual MAC Awards were presented live on Tuesday night.
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets hosted their first live-in-person MAC Awards since 2020, when the pandemic caused a stay-at-home order that shut down the New York live entertainment scene, sending the entire show business community to the internet for their performing opportunities. That year, the MAC Awards were presented virtually in a whimsical (if somewhat haphazard) ceremony reflective of the times. This year, the members of the MAC organization returned to a live ceremony at Symphony Space on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The program was produced by MAC treasurer and 2020 Musical Comedy MAC Award recipient Michael Kirk Lane, and directed by former MAC President Lennie Watts, who took home a trophy named The Board of Directors Award. Also serving on the production team this year were current MAC President Amy Wolk, and award nominee in the category of Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, acting as Musical Director.
In the upcoming days Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield will offer a photographic look at the festivities. For tonight, the BWW Cabaret team brings the breaking news of which entertainers took home the honors from the ceremony.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Board of Directors Award
The Mabel Mercer Foundation
Board of Directors Award
Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award
Cabaret on the Couch
Hanson Award
Show of the Year
Jim Caruso's Cast Party/Pajama Cast Party
Female Vocalist
Male Vocalist
Major Artist, Female
Major Artist, Male
New York Debut
Celebrity Artist
Impersonation/Characterization/Drag Artist
Cissy Walken
Musical Comedy Performer
Duo/Group
Michael Garin And Mardie Millit
Major Duo/Group
Clearly Now (Sean Harkness, Lina Koutrakos, Marcus Simeone)
Piano Bar Instrumentalist
Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer, Female
Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer, Male
Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer
Ensemble Instrumentalist
Matt Scharfglass, Bass
Recurring Series
The Lineup With Susie Mosher
Review Or Special Production
Rian Keating: Time Stamps - Life Fragments In Story And Song
Virtual Presentation
Cabaret Conversations With Michael Kirk Lane
Emcee
Director
Musical Director
Technical Director
Song
Let The Music Play
Music And Lyrics By Paul Rolnick And David Friedman
Comedy/Novelty Song
You Can Keep The Wings
Music And Lyrics By Carolyn German
Recording/Lamott Friedman Award
My Ship, Songs From 1941
Major Recording
Let The Music Play