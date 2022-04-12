MAC Award Recipients Announced

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets hosted their first live-in-person MAC Awards since 2020, when the pandemic caused a stay-at-home order that shut down the New York live entertainment scene, sending the entire show business community to the internet for their performing opportunities. That year, the MAC Awards were presented virtually in a whimsical (if somewhat haphazard) ceremony reflective of the times. This year, the members of the MAC organization returned to a live ceremony at Symphony Space on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The program was produced by MAC treasurer and 2020 Musical Comedy MAC Award recipient Michael Kirk Lane, and directed by former MAC President Lennie Watts, who took home a trophy named The Board of Directors Award. Also serving on the production team this year were current MAC President Amy Wolk, and award nominee in the category of Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, acting as Musical Director.

In the upcoming days Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield will offer a photographic look at the festivities. For tonight, the BWW Cabaret team brings the breaking news of which entertainers took home the honors from the ceremony.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Chita Rivera

Lifetime Achievement Award

Marta Sanders

Board of Directors Award

The Mabel Mercer Foundation

Board of Directors Award

Lennie Watts

Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award

Cabaret on the Couch

Hanson Award

Aaron Lee Battle

Show of the Year

Jim Caruso's Cast Party/Pajama Cast Party

Female Vocalist

Amy Beth Williams

Male Vocalist

Sean Patrick Murtagh

Major Artist, Female

Gabrielle Stravelli

Major Artist, Male

David Sabella

New York Debut

Roderick Ferguson

Celebrity Artist

Natalie Douglas

Impersonation/Characterization/Drag Artist

Cissy Walken

Musical Comedy Performer

Leanne Borghesi

Duo/Group

Michael Garin And Mardie Millit

Major Duo/Group

Clearly Now (Sean Harkness, Lina Koutrakos, Marcus Simeone)

Piano Bar Instrumentalist

Michael McAssey

Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer, Female

Alison Nusbaum

Piano Bar/Restaurant Singing Entertainer, Male

Brian Kalinowski

Restaurant/Hotel Lounge/Happy Hour Entertainer

Ricky Ritzel

Ensemble Instrumentalist

Matt Scharfglass, Bass

Recurring Series

The Lineup With Susie Mosher

Review Or Special Production

Rian Keating: Time Stamps - Life Fragments In Story And Song

Virtual Presentation

Cabaret Conversations With Michael Kirk Lane

Emcee

Susie Mosher

Director

Lina Koutrakos

Musical Director

Tracy Stark

Technical Director

Alison Nusbaum

Song

Let The Music Play

Music And Lyrics By Paul Rolnick And David Friedman

Comedy/Novelty Song

You Can Keep The Wings

Music And Lyrics By Carolyn German

Recording/Lamott Friedman Award

Dawn Derow

My Ship, Songs From 1941

Major Recording

Karen Mason

Let The Music Play





