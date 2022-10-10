Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Susie Mosher's Variety Show continues to pack the Birdland Theater.
Last week's episode of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher looked like an especially fun night, with Burlesque Queen Honey Beavers, the amazing Ira Lee Collings, iconic Richard Jay-Alexander, and a slew of other swell (and unique) talents shining their light into the audience of the Birdland Theater.
While the talents were shining their light, photographer Matt Baker was focusing his lens (and adjusting his shutter speed and aperture) to get all the antics and shenanigans for this Broadway World Cabaret photo essay, one of our most popular weekly features.
Pre-Show Social Hour
The Performance
The After Party
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. Last week Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.
This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:
