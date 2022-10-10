Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Susie Mosher's Variety Show continues to pack the Birdland Theater.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Last week's episode of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher looked like an especially fun night, with Burlesque Queen Honey Beavers, the amazing Ira Lee Collings, iconic Richard Jay-Alexander, and a slew of other swell (and unique) talents shining their light into the audience of the Birdland Theater.

While the talents were shining their light, photographer Matt Baker was focusing his lens (and adjusting his shutter speed and aperture) to get all the antics and shenanigans for this Broadway World Cabaret photo essay, one of our most popular weekly features.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Pre-Show Social Hour

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker The Performance

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Ellis Gage

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Carol Sue Gershman

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
The Drinkwater Brothers

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Matthew Drinkwater
Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
John Drinkwater

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Phoebe Kreutz

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Stella Cole

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Liam Forde

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Kieran Brown

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Honey Beavers

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Ira Lee Collings

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
The Raffle Drawing
Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
The Winner!
Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
Richard Jay-Alexander

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

The After Party

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. Last week Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

This week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

About Matt Baker:

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt BakerPhotos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker
October 10, 2022

Susie Mosher works hard to bring the best talent to the stage and Matt Baker works hard to make sure Broadway World readers get to see the action.
