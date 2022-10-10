Photos: October 4th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater, As Photo'd By Matt Baker

Last week's episode of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher looked like an especially fun night, with Burlesque Queen Honey Beavers, the amazing Ira Lee Collings, iconic Richard Jay-Alexander, and a slew of other swell (and unique) talents shining their light into the audience of the Birdland Theater.

While the talents were shining their light, photographer Matt Baker was focusing his lens (and adjusting his shutter speed and aperture) to get all the antics and shenanigans for this Broadway World Cabaret photo essay, one of our most popular weekly features.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. Last week Shannon Ford was The Lineup Drummer.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.