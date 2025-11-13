Photos: KOTA’s BROADWAY DREAMS Cabaret Lights Up The Laurie Beechman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KOTA Productions' Broadway Dreams Cabaret was presented on November 9, 2025, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square, bringing together established Broadway performers and exceptional emerging talent. See photos of the show.

The event supported KOTA’s 501(c)3 Scholarship Fund, which expands training and performance opportunities for young artists.

The performance showcased a dynamic lineup including Natalia Artigas (Frozen), Callia Hope Baluran, Swayam Bhatia (Disney’s Zombies 4 & The Mighty Ducks), Clara Bishop, Iris Davies (The Sound of Music), Skylar Geary, Summer Henry, Addie Jaymes (Annie), Bebe Jennings, Calvin Knegten, Landon Koh, Alayna Martus (The Lion King), Avery Rose Owens, Hailey Parr, Mackenzie Reff, Tyson Sanders, Christian Sciarrillo, Joey Vogel, Aurora Wantuch, and Antonio Watson (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical). The cabaret was produced by KOTA's Founding Artistic & Managing Director, Laura Luc, with music direction by Jack Richman.

KOTA Productions is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of performers through world-class training, innovative productions, and opportunities that place young artists alongside seasoned industry professionals. Through its Scholarship Fund and programming, KOTA empowers developing talent to grow, collaborate, and shine onstage and beyond. Learn more at www.KOTAProductions.com.

Photo Credit: Olivia Kuan-Romano