Photos: KOTA’s BROADWAY DREAMS Cabaret Lights Up The Laurie Beechman

KOTA Productions' Broadway Dreams Cabaret was presented on November 9, 2025, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square, bringing together established Broadway performers and exceptional emerging talent. See photos of the show.
The event supported KOTA’s 501(c)3 Scholarship Fund, which expands training and performance opportunities for young artists.
The performance showcased a dynamic lineup including Natalia Artigas (Frozen), Callia Hope Baluran, Swayam Bhatia (Disney’s Zombies 4 & The Mighty Ducks), Clara Bishop, Iris Davies (The Sound of Music), Skylar Geary, Summer Henry, Addie Jaymes (Annie), Bebe Jennings, Calvin Knegten, Landon Koh, Alayna Martus (The Lion King), Avery Rose Owens, Hailey Parr, Mackenzie Reff, Tyson Sanders, Christian Sciarrillo, Joey Vogel, Aurora Wantuch, and Antonio Watson (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical). The cabaret was produced by KOTA's Founding Artistic & Managing Director, Laura Luc, with music direction by Jack Richman.
KOTA Productions is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of performers through world-class training, innovative productions, and opportunities that place young artists alongside seasoned industry professionals. Through its Scholarship Fund and programming, KOTA empowers developing talent to grow, collaborate, and shine onstage and beyond. Learn more at www.KOTAProductions.com.
Photo Credit: Olivia Kuan-Romano
Callia Hope Baluran
Antonio J. Watson
Skylar Geary
Avery Rose Owens
Summer Henry
Christian Sciarrillo
Mackenzie Reff
Calvin Knegten
Addie Jaymes, Skylar Geary, Aurora Wantuch, Clara Bishop
Bebe Jennings
Aurora Wantuch
Hailey Parr
Landon Koh
Joey Vogel
Tyson Sanders
Antonio J. Watson & Company
Antonio J. Watson & Company
Clara Bishop
