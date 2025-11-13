 tracker
Photos: KOTA’s BROADWAY DREAMS Cabaret Lights Up The Laurie Beechman

By: Nov. 13, 2025
KOTA Productions' Broadway Dreams Cabaret was presented on November 9, 2025, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square, bringing together established Broadway performers and exceptional emerging talent. See photos of the show.

The event supported KOTA’s 501(c)3 Scholarship Fund, which expands training and performance opportunities for young artists.

The performance showcased a dynamic lineup including Natalia Artigas (Frozen), Callia Hope Baluran, Swayam Bhatia (Disney’s Zombies 4 & The Mighty Ducks), Clara Bishop, Iris Davies (The Sound of Music), Skylar Geary, Summer Henry, Addie Jaymes (Annie), Bebe Jennings, Calvin Knegten, Landon Koh, Alayna Martus (The Lion King), Avery Rose Owens, Hailey Parr, Mackenzie Reff, Tyson Sanders, Christian Sciarrillo, Joey Vogel, Aurora Wantuch, and Antonio Watson (TINA – The Tina Turner Musical). The cabaret was produced by KOTA's Founding Artistic & Managing Director, Laura Luc, with music direction by Jack Richman.

KOTA Productions is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of performers through world-class training, innovative productions, and opportunities that place young artists alongside seasoned industry professionals. Through its Scholarship Fund and programming, KOTA empowers developing talent to grow, collaborate, and shine onstage and beyond. Learn more at www.KOTAProductions.com.

Photo Credit: Olivia Kuan-Romano

Callia Hope Baluran
Callia Hope Baluran

Antonio J. Watson
Antonio J. Watson

Skylar Geary
Skylar Geary

Avery Rose Owens
Avery Rose Owens

Summer Henry
Summer Henry

Christian Sciarrillo
Christian Sciarrillo

Mackenzie Reff
Mackenzie Reff

Calvin Knegten
Calvin Knegten

Addie Jaymes, Skylar Geary, Aurora Wantuch, Clara Bishop
Addie Jaymes, Skylar Geary, Aurora Wantuch, Clara Bishop

Alayna Martus
Alayna Martus

Bebe Jennings
Bebe Jennings

Aurora Wantuch
Aurora Wantuch

Hailey Parr
Hailey Parr

Natalia Artigas
Natalia Artigas

Landon Koh
Landon Koh

Iris Davies
Iris Davies

Joey Vogel
Joey Vogel

Addie Jaymes
Addie Jaymes

Tyson Sanders
Tyson Sanders

Swayam Bhatia
Swayam Bhatia

Swayam Bhatia
Swayam Bhatia

Antonio J. Watson & Company
Antonio J. Watson & Company

Antonio J. Watson & Company
Antonio J. Watson & Company

Clara Bishop
Clara Bishop


