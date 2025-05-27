Photos: Highlights from Craig Rubano's TAKE THE MOMENT at the Laurie Beechman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Craig Rubano returned to The Laurie Beechman Theatre for an encore performance of Take the Moment on Saturday, May 24 at 7 pm. Take the Moment was directed by Jeff Harnar and featured music director Beth Ertz on piano, with Steve Doyle on Bass.

Take the Moment is a collection of songs that shine a spotlight on the choices we make during the moments that matter. BroadwayWorld's Rob Lester called the show smooth and polished, with song choices showing off Rubano's fine baritone range. Using the music and lyrics of Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Jerry Herman, and more, Craig tells the story of those thresholds of change in his life that have made all the difference, drawing from his experiences as Broadway actor, scholar, pastoral theologian, cabaret artist, minister, and goat owner.

Find more about Craig Rubano on Instagram at @CraigRubano

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs in The West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue, NYC, 10036). Find more upcoming shows there on their website at www.thebeechman.com

Below, see highlights from the May 24th night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.



Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Craig Rubano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

