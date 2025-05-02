Craig Rubano Returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre in TAKE THE MOMENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Craig Rubano will return The Laurie Beechman Theatre an encore performance of Take the Moment, Saturday, May 24 at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6 PM). Take the Moment is directed by Jeff Harnar and features music director Beth Ertz on piano, with Steve Doyle on Bass.

Take the Moment is a collection of songs that shine a spotlight on the choices we make during the moments that matter. Using the music and lyrics by Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Sondheim, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Jerry Herman, and more, Craig tells the story of those thresholds of change in his life that have made all the difference, drawing from his experiences as Broadway actor, scholar, pastoral theologian, cabaret artist, minister, and goat owner (!).

Craig Rubano will present an encore performance of Take the Moment at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, May 24 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge is $30 ($20 for MAC members; use code: MAC), with an additional $25 food/beverage minimum. Doors open for food and beverages one hour before showtime. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs in The West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue, NYC, 10036). https://www.thebeechman.com/

