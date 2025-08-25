Photos: Go Inside 54 BELOW DUELS: VOLUME ONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performer, musician, and composer Joshua Turchin, along with Music Director of Six, Julia Schade, and 54 Below presented a dueling night of performers from Broadway, TV, and film singing genre-swapped hit Broadway songs to a sold-out crowd on August 19. Check out photos of the show!

The cast featured Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story National Tour), Julia Schade (Six OBC Broadway, The Perfect Fit, Chicago: Six, Peter Pan, Madagascar, Ezekiel Andrew (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Josie Axelson, Swayam Bhatia (“Zombies 4”, “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”, Really Rosie), TyNia Brandon (The Lion King, Heart of Rock and Roll, Some Like It Hot, Beautiful), Tsilala Brock (Suffs, The Book of Mormon National Tour), Sydney Chan (A Christmas Story National Tour, The King and I National Tour), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd, Hamilton National Tour), L.R, Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime). Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Austin Elle Fisher (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire), Charlie Flaherty, Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme, Forbidden Broadway), Caroline Howard (A Christmas Story National Tour), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose (“Canada’s Got Talent”), Clark Mantilla (Holy Rollers), Mary Poppins, Act One, Elf National Tour), Devon Meddock, Jacob Pham (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain’t Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Isabella Scolaro, Jason Shaffer, and Ahmad K. Simmons.

The band consisted of Joshua Turchin (keys and synth), Julia Schade (keys and synth), Peter Douskalis (guitar), Luke Woodle (drums), Joan Chew (bass), Betty Kean (reeds), and Devon Meddock (trumpet).

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade. Arrangements by Joshua Turchin.

54 Belows Duels Volume 2, with even more genre-swapped Broadway hits, will return on March 9 at 9:30 pm: 54below.org/Duels.

Photo Credit: Angela of York.