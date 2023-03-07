Pangea Announces Upcoming March Performance Lineup

Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a mix of debuts, encores and held-over shows in March. Cabaret royalty KT Sullivan makes her Pangea debut on St Patrick's Day Eve, and, premiering new shows, are two of our favorite ingenious mischiefmakers -- Zachary Clause and Claywoman! Blending old-school charm, wisdom and Downtown non-chalance are two at the top of their art form - Tim Connell and Barbara Bleier.

And two more... the club's jewel-box Cabaret Room also ushers in these exquisite gems - Cassie Nadeau and Bridget Barkan -- both of whom will be nurtured to hone their craft and incandescent talents in Pangea residencies.

PANGEA HEADLINERS

The radiant KT Sullivan can fill big halls and Broadway stages, but the mark of a giant talent is how well she calibrates her performances to comfortably fill an intimate space like ours. In a show that explores her own Irish roots and the impact of Irish melodies on American popular song, KT -- ever the musical archeologist - joyfully shines the light on the standards while unearthing several rarities. She is without question the gold standard and the standard bearer of American popular song, and we are in luck to have her on Thur Mar 16 at 7pm. Cover $35.

In the second show of her new Pangea residency, Bridget Barkan proves herself to be at one with her chameleonesque talent and multi-hyphenate background. In this second installment of her Peace Song Trilogy, "Peacing It Together," Barkan treats us to a night of stories and songs about women empowerment, sisterhood, brotherhood - and the hoods - and her origins as a half-Irish half-Jewish, native New Yorker. Light the candles it's our very own St. Paddy's Day Shabbat celebration in which we break the challah bread and down whiskey shots in the dark! Fri Mar 17, 7pm. Cover $25

Good thing the clay hasn't dried. "Claywoman," the incredible 500 million-year-old chip off the old block, embodied by in-character improviser Michael Cavadias returns from the farthest reaches of the the Milky Way to visit planet Earth for the holidays and to interview comedian and television personality Cole Escola. Why does she like it here so much, and why does she come back whenever she can? You'll be amazed to know! Satirical-improv of the highest order, presented by Kevin Malony's TWEED TheaterWorks. Sun Mar 19, 7pm. Cover $30

Lane Bradbury returns to us in "We Must Remember These Moments," her loving tribute to the music of Broadway landmarks by Stephen Schwartz, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch. Filled with playful reminiscences of her journey from a Georgia Peach (who at a tender age become the original Dainty June in "Gypsy") to a career as a ballerina, horsewoman, and Broadway television and film actress, this heartfelt show features music director Michael Roberts and is directed by James Beaman. Saturdays Mar 18 and 25, 7pm Cover $25

In a rare solo performance, this Village treasure named Barbara Bleier is her usual charming and effervescent self in "Too Old to Die Young." A critically acclaimed actor/singer/songwriter who has made a good habit of pairing with the equally charming (if slightly more zany) Austin Pendleton in numerous shows, Bleier illuminates a period of New York nightlife which was known to be irreverent, rule breaking, idiosyncratic and often satirically smooth... Now that long-ago time would seem quaint if not out-of-step... if not for the genuine, savvy candor of women like Barbara. To us she is ageless! Tuesday Mar 21 and 28, 7pm Cover $25

Our St Paddy's luck holds as Tim Connell brings back "Lucky Me!" which he premiered in the vicinity of last St Patrick's Day at the club. Currently on a roll with his critically acclaimed Pangea shows "... and so it goes..." and "Dreamin' Again," Connell is joined here by music director James Followell on piano and Ari Messenger on fiddle. Connell is a gifted storyteller who, when he comments on our life and times, is unfailingly honest, courteous and insightful. Writing about "Dreamin' Again" in early 2022, Alix Cohen crowed, "he's a find... and oh that lustrous voice!" The show's impeccably directed by Steven Petrillo. Sun Mar 26 at 7pm Cover $25

The haute camp provocateur, and frequent Time Out Critics Pick Zachary Clause ("Hey Girl" and "Zachary Clause Does Bette Midler at the Continental Baths, 1971") follows up last summer's frolic "On the Beach" with a reprise of one of his favorite shows and characters ... "The Abduction(s) of Sherry Duvall-Covington." Set against the music of artists ranging from Moby to Madonna, this bold dive into tuneful satirical performance is directed by Reed Whitney, with music direction by Karl St. Lucy. Get to know a lost-soul who strings together part-time gigs in remote towns, though her origins are much further afield than anyone ever imagined... try the far reaches of the universe! Fridays Mar 31, April 7 and 14, 7pm Cover $30

THE DEBUTS

Launching a new residency in the Front Lounge (on the second Thursday of every month), is a former forest dweller from Canada, who found her way to the jungles of New York where she is thankfully untamed... Cassie Nadeau This fun-filled lounge act, "Diva Does!" featuring jazz pianist and composer Joël Gonzalaz, and a rotating cast of special guests, welcomes March's hot dish, the drag poetess Sitanya Face. Front Lounge Thur Mar 9, 8:30pm No cover.

There are three reasons to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8) on March 10 instead: The fast-emerging Italian-Brazilian vocalist Mafalda Minnozzi, her longtime musical director Paul Ricci (on guitars) and Brazil's legendary jazz pianist Helio Alves. The three come together like rivers confluent in "Tropical Photograms," a celebration of Elis Regina, Ornella Vanoni, Caetano Veloso, Cole Porter, Caterina Valente and other great feminine souls! Fri Mar 10 at 7pm Cover $30

It's the electrifying East Village rock singer-songwriter Jana Peri in "One Woman is Enough!" This whirligig of talent and humor, who once was refered to in Midwest Beat as "Ronnie Spector, Patti Smith, and the Ramones whipped up in a blender," taps into her theater and cabaret roots to showcase her hook heavy and clever originals in an all new theatrical setting. We think she's come into her own with us... Not for nothing, Punk Magazine even said, "Maybe she should get out of rock 'n roll and into cabaret or something (although I have to admit her lyrics to 'Dating Sucks' are very very funny.)" Fri Mar 24 at 9:30pm Cover $25

Popular ongoing series include: "Pangea Winter Jazz Nights" every Wednesday... Curated Ben Cassara, this popular series, now in its fourth smash year (skipping 2020 of course) Pangea Jazz Nights feature a bracing cross-section of name singer-musicians and distinguished up-and-comers. In March it's Deanna Kirk & John Di Martino (Mar 8), Stephanie Nakasian (Mar 15), Marcus Goldhaber with Sean Fitzpatrick (Mar 22), and Ronny Whyte (Mar 29) All are at 7pm Cash cover at the door $25

Sue Matsuki's "Jazz Brunch Open Mic" on the second Sunday of the month features music director Gregory Toroian on piano and Skip Ward on bass. Referred to as "an embarrassment of riches" by Stephen Mosher in Broadwayworld.com, this unique format mixes audience and guest artists and a full set by Matsuki. Sun Mar 12, 1pm-3pm. Reservations required, No Cover.

In the Front Lounge, let Karen Mack and Elliot Roth entertain you with a high octane mix of great songs, lurid tales and fun shenanigans. Their regular pairing continues Tue Mar 21 and Fri Apr 21... All at 8:30pm and all No cover

Also in the Front Lounge the acclaimed Australian pianist and singer-songwriter Tracey Yarad MANY WEDNESDAYS. After chalking up a Top 40 hit in the '90s in her native Oz, she had a residency in Japan that lasted seven years, then she returned to Oz where she ran a music school for more than a decade, finally relocating to New York in 2017. The Renaissance woman now has added jazz photographer to her many conquests, having become a frequent contributor to DownBeat, Guitar Player and Drum Scene magazines. Sidle up for a picture perfect evening. Wednesdays Mar 8 and 15, 8:30pm No cover,

A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021 as it prepared to welcome back audiences after a hiatus that started in March 2020. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a hub for the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement. Mixing spirited downtown hospitality with a deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu, Pangea "has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!" according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times.

For reservations online visit www.pangeanyc.com , or for info call 212/995-0900. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).