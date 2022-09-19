PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET To Debut At Don't Tell Mama This Week

Mother/daughter duo Artemisia LeFay and Renée Guerrero will be joined by Juilliard violinist Khullip Jeung in a brand new show PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET which will debut at Don't Tell Mama on Wednesday, September 21st at 8pm.

This team will conjure up rare cabaret gems dug up from the graveyards of early 20th century Europe to brand-new and historically inspired original cabaret pieces from chanteuse Artemisia LeFay's upcoming WASTED GIRL debut album. Phantoms of the Cabaret is sure to be an unusually delightful diversion from the trappings of the world of the living. Music by Spoliansky, Hollaender, Adlam, Bolcom, LeFay and more! This show will also have performances at The Green Room 42 on Oct. 29th and The Laurie Beechman Theatre on December 2nd. Artemisia's show Ghosts of Weimar Past received a 2021 Broadway World Cabaret Award nomination for Best Show.

TICKET LINK INFO: