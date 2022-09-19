Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET To Debut At Don't Tell Mama This Week

The performance is on September 21.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET To Debut At Don't Tell Mama This Week

Mother/daughter duo Artemisia LeFay and Renée Guerrero will be joined by Juilliard violinist Khullip Jeung in a brand new show PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET which will debut at Don't Tell Mama on Wednesday, September 21st at 8pm.

This team will conjure up rare cabaret gems dug up from the graveyards of early 20th century Europe to brand-new and historically inspired original cabaret pieces from chanteuse Artemisia LeFay's upcoming WASTED GIRL debut album. Phantoms of the Cabaret is sure to be an unusually delightful diversion from the trappings of the world of the living. Music by Spoliansky, Hollaender, Adlam, Bolcom, LeFay and more! This show will also have performances at The Green Room 42 on Oct. 29th and The Laurie Beechman Theatre on December 2nd. Artemisia's show Ghosts of Weimar Past received a 2021 Broadway World Cabaret Award nomination for Best Show.

TICKET LINK INFO:

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Broadway SIGNs! to Present TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOKTACULAR at 54 Below in OctoberBroadway SIGNs! to Present TWILIGHT ZONE SPOOKTACULAR at 54 Below in October
September 18, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Broadway SIGNs! Halloween Spooktacular with headliner Russell Harvard (To Kill A Mockingbird, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival) and an ensemble cast of rockers, actors and pop artists. Expect a Twilight Zone-inspired night of musical storytelling and Halloween classics in American Sign Language (ASL).
Christina Fontinelli, Billy Stritch, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekChristina Fontinelli, Billy Stritch, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
September 17, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Survivor's Josh Canfield Joins VILLAIN: DEBLANKS At The Green Room 42Survivor's Josh Canfield Joins VILLAIN: DEBLANKS At The Green Room 42
September 16, 2022

NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy welcomes the charismatic and clever Josh Canfield (The Great Comet, CBS's Survivor) to the lineup Saturday, October 29 at The Green Room 42.
Singing Sensations Nicolas King & Seth Sikes Will Join Forces For THE NEW BELTERS Tour This Fall Singing Sensations Nicolas King & Seth Sikes Will Join Forces For THE NEW BELTERS Tour This Fall 
September 16, 2022

Cabaret favorites Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, both critically acclaimed performers, have announced a rare musical collaboration and will embark on an exclusive tour this fall.  
54 Below to Present Benefit Concert for Quentin Oliver Lee Featuring Tamar Greene, Lindsay Roberts & More54 Below to Present Benefit Concert for Quentin Oliver Lee Featuring Tamar Greene, Lindsay Roberts & More
September 16, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club will present Quentin Oliver Lee in a barn-raising send up of one of New York’s brightest stars. A Benefit for Quentin Oliver Lee plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 7pm and 9:30pm.