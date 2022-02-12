Notting Hill-Inspired Gay Musical Romcom Premieres At Green Room 42 Tonight

Joel B. New's musical comedy Tempting Mr. Lincoln premieres in concert tonight at The Green Room 42. The concert is directed by Stanley Martin (Aladdin) with musical direction by Gillian Berkowitz (Lehman Trilogy).

In Tempting Mr. Lincoln, Joshua Fry Speed is a general store clerk whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when a young hot lawyer named Abraham Lincoln appears in his shop. A chance encounter over spilled baby oil leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair. As the average bloke and future President draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love. Also, there's time travel.

The cast features Cicily Daniels (Once on This Island (revival), The Little Mermaid, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Rent) as "Penny," Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots) as "Mary Todd," Sean Fletcher (Merce, The Series, Happy Days: The Musical) as "Abercrombie," Joshua Hinck (Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream) as "Fitch," Travis Kent (DISASTER! on Broadway, The Skivvies, Paris Through the Window) as "Abraham Lincoln," Stephen J Mark as "Hollister," Charles Sanchez (Merce, The Series, Monkey Trouble Unleashed!, Undertaking Christmas) as "John Wilkes Booth," and Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening, The Voice) as "Joshua Fry Speed." The band features Ms. Berkowitz on piano, Wesley Bourland on bass, James Pingenot on percussion, and Eli Zoller (The Pilgrim, Felix Starro) on guitar.

Livestream tickets are $19. In-person tickets start at $39, require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and include a $10 food/drink voucher. No food/drink minimum. Click here and use the discount code LINCOLN10 for $10 off.