New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK to be Released Tomorrow

Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", brings her brand of stories, recipes, and interviews to the new hit half hour show streaming on Broadway On Demand to great success! People are loving hanging in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and meeting her guests and learning about the history of cocktails. So ... it's time to stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" ... you never know who might knock on her door!

This week Doris Dear welcomes into the Rumpus Room Karen Mason, star of 8 Broadway shows!! Doris and the "Diva" hang in the Rumpus Room and chat about life, artistry and Karen shares some backstage stories. Hear how her first show closed opening night and how it all went down and the gift she still has from that opening. It's a great story and Karen doesn't hold back! Karen is the definition of a working actor on Broadway, and she and Doris have some good laughs in the Rumpus Room while sipping a Doris Dear Favorite cocktail. So, come on in and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some beloved stories, learn some fun facts and discover new ideas and recipes on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT in a Covid world! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join us in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" episode 6, streaming on Broadway On Demand

"This enchanting program harkens back to the era when cocktails were served by a charming hostess in the family billiard room, along with charming chatter that entertains and informs ..." Stephen Mosher, Broadway World

DETAILS

It's "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"!

Episode 6

Broadway on Demand Friday Dec 11th at 9pm ET, 6pm PT

Then streaming on demand

For free!

www.broadwayondemand.com

(registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information