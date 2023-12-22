Miki Abraham To Star In SOMEWHERE THAT'S BLUE At 54 Below, January 28

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Miki Abraham star of Shucked, Once On This Island, and ‘The Glee Project' making her solo 54 Below debut in Somewhere That's Blue… An unbridled romp through hope, diversity, and growth in the Bluegrass State. Featuring varied music selections from Reba to Sondheim, Dolly to LaChiusa. Somewhere That's Blue is sure to provide toe tapping thought provoking dialogue on growing through limitations and living your dream.

Featuring special guests Alex Joseph Grayson, (Parade), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), and Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked). With music Director Darius Frowner.

Miki Abraham in “Somewhere That's Blue” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) January 28th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $22-$35.00 Premiums are $45-60.00 There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Miki (She/They) is a Broadway actor born and raised in Paducah, KY. They most recently made their Broadway Debut in Shucked, understudying the Tony Award winning role of Lulu. She is an ICF accredited certified Self-Esteem coach and has helped over 200 artists reconnect with their purpose and fall in love with their dreams again. Miki's main focus in every artistic endeavor is self-love and inner peace. She is always promoting the idea that “the most important story that you will ever tell is the one you tell yourself about yourself.” When they aren't pounding the pavement and popping into audition rooms, you can find Miki singing living room karaoke with their husband and cuddling with their Shih-Tzu Jenifer Lewis.

