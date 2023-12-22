Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Miki Abraham To Star In SOMEWHERE THAT'S BLUE At 54 Below, January 28

An unbridled romp through hope, diversity, and growth in the Bluegrass State. 

By: Dec. 22, 2023

Miki Abraham To Star In SOMEWHERE THAT'S BLUE At 54 Below, January 28

Miki Abraham To Star In SOMEWHERE THAT'S BLUE At 54 Below, January 28

 

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Miki Abraham star of Shucked, Once On This Island, and ‘The Glee Project' making her solo 54 Below debut in Somewhere That's Blue… An unbridled romp through hope, diversity, and growth in the Bluegrass State. Featuring varied music selections from Reba to Sondheim, Dolly to LaChiusa. Somewhere That's Blue is sure to provide toe tapping thought provoking dialogue on growing through limitations and living your dream. 

Featuring special guests Alex Joseph Grayson, (Parade), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), and Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked). With music Director Darius Frowner. 

Miki Abraham in “Somewhere That's Blue” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) January 28th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $22-$35.00 Premiums are $45-60.00 There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. 

Miki (She/They) is a Broadway actor born and raised in Paducah, KY. They most recently made their Broadway Debut in Shucked, understudying the Tony Award winning role of Lulu. She is an ICF accredited certified Self-Esteem coach and has helped over 200 artists reconnect with their purpose and fall in love with their dreams again. Miki's main focus in every artistic endeavor is self-love and inner peace. She is always promoting the idea that “the most important story that you will ever tell is the one you tell yourself about yourself.” When they aren't pounding the pavement and popping into audition rooms, you can find Miki singing living room karaoke with their husband and cuddling with their Shih-Tzu Jenifer Lewis

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org


