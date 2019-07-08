Matt Roper Announces Wilfredo Summer Show At Coney Island USA

Iconic performance artists and legendary burlesque acts are to join the British comedian Matt Roper - appearing under the guise of his outlandish alter-ego Wilfredo - this coming Saturday night 7/13 at Coney Island USA. Dirty Martini, Julie Atlas Muz and Bambi the Mermaid are all billed to perform in WIlfredo Comes To Coney, a one night only summer special presented in association with Burlesque at the Beach.



Wilfredo is the musical character comedy phenomenon who has charmed, hypnotised and terrified audiences all over the United States, earning himself a growing league of devoted followers wherever he appears. A staple of downtown New York nightlife, he's most familiar to audiences for his late-night appearances at the Slipper Room in the Lower East Side.



Dirty Martini has graced stages all around the world, bringing vintage glamour into the 21st century. Internationally recognized for her routines, her looks, her bawdy humor and her inimitable style, she has performed at such venues as Carnegie Hall and the London Palladium.



Julie Atlas Muz is the performance artist whose darkly comic routines have secured her place in the underworld of New York nightlife as well as a bastion of the art world. Julie has won the titles of Miss Exotic World, Miss Coney Island and Queen of the Mermaid Parade. Together with her husband, the British writer-performer Mat Fraser, she was last year bestowed the title of New Yorker of the Year by the readers of the New York Times.



Gigi Bonbon is the comedic bombshell familiar to New York audiences for her appearances at The Slipper Room, Duane Park, Le Scandal, the House of Yes and The Box. In 2018 she was crowned Miss Coney Island in the resort's legendary alternative beauty pageant for her infamous Cyclone act, which she is expected to perform on 7/13.



The event also promises appearances from Juanita Cardenas, a.k.a the performance artist Lucy Licious, burlesque starlet Poison Ivory, and 'Forever Queen of Coney Island' Bambi the Mermaid.



Wilfredo Comes To Coney, a Burlesque at the Beach Presentation in association with Matt Roper, Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10pm at Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11224-2816. 18+ to enter, 21+ with I.D. to drink. Tickets: $20 at coneyisland.com





