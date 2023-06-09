Lorna Luft to Return to 54 Below This Fall

Through her song and story, journey with Lorna on her 70 years of life filled with strength, resilience, and gratitude.  

By: Jun. 09, 2023

54 BELOW will welcome back Lorna Luft to share songs and stories from her life in entertainment on October 20 & 21 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here 

Back by popular demand! Join Lorna Luft as she shares her adventures of growing up in entertainment as she will sing songs made famous by her renowned mother and film legend Judy Garland, tell the tales of old Hollywood and Broadway, and share favorites from the Great American Songbook. Through her song and story, journey with Lorna on her 70 years of life filled with strength, resilience, and gratitude.  

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are ’84 to the series “Murder She Wrote” and “Sean Saves the World.” Lorna was co-executive producer of “Life with Judy Garland,” the 5 time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows. 

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway’s Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They’re Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others. 

Lorna Luft plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 20 & 21 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $65-$75 ($73-$84 with fees). Premiums are $130 ($144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee. 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW 

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.  

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org. 




