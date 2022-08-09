Joe's Pub Announces Additional Programming For Joe's Pub @ Astor

Joe's Pub announces additional Joe's Pub @ Astor programming on August 12 with DakhaBrakha and, Astor Alive! with DANCE NOW on September 17 - free and open to the public.

Catch world music quartet, DakhaBrakha, from Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, August 10 [tickets available] ahead of their free performance at Astor Place this Friday, accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian, and Australian traditional instrumentation. The quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture. The group will perform inside of Joe's Pub for one night only on Wednesday and will perform a free, outdoor concert on Astor Place this Friday, August 12, as part of the Joe's Pub @ Astor series.

As part of Astor Alive! free and open to the public, on Saturday, September 17 Joe's Pub presents DANCE NOW. Featuring Megan Williams Dance Project: One Woman Show at 3 PM and 5 PM, a post-modern dance theater interpretation of today's political climate, and Take Dance: Somewhere Familiar Melodies at 4 PM and 6 PM, which will explore past events that can be ignited by sense memories--sights, scents, places, and sounds. Both events are hosted by Tru Dee.

Wednesday, August 10 at 7 PM - tickets available

Friday, August 12 at 7 PM - free & open to the public at Astor Place

DakhaBrakha is a world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, Ukrainian "ethno-chaos" band DakhaBrakha creates a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha is original, outstanding, and authentic at the same time. It means "give/take" in the old Ukrainian language. The group will perform inside of Joe's Pub for one night only on Wednesday [tickets available] and will perform a free, outdoor concert on Astor Place this Friday, August 12, as part of the Joe's Pub @ Astor series.

Saturday, September 17 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Free and Open to the Public at Astor Place

DANCE NOW features Megan Williams Dance Project's One Woman Show at 3 PM and 5 PM and Take Dance's Somewhere Familiar Melodies at 4 PM and 6 PM. Both events are hosted by Tru Dee, AKA Deborah Lohse (comedian, dancer, and choreographer). She has performed at Joe's Pub, American Dance Festival, Chicago Contemporary Circus Festival, and the beloved Stonewall Inn. SILO and many more.

Megan Williams Dance Project: Once Woman Show

Saturday, September 17 at 3 PM and 5 PM

Free and Open to the Public at Astor Place

Megan Williams is an independent dance artist, choreographer, and internationally renowned teacher with a BFA from the Juilliard School, an MFA from Sarah Lawrence College, and close to 40 years in the field. She was an esteemed member of the Mark Morris Dance Group and has more recently performed in the works of Netta Yerushalmy and Rebecca Stenn. She was an Artistic Partnership Initiative (API) Fellow at The Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University in 2019 and had recent commissions from the Katonah Museum of Art and The Young People's Chorus of NYC. She revisits and reframes excerpts of her 2018 One Woman Show, a post-post-modern dance theater follies for the small stage, and swings it hard into today's political climate. While channeling tragic and comedic heroines of golden-age Hollywood, Williams grapples with questions about how we live with the ways we learned about sex, misogyny, beauty, aging, romance, and love. Embracing spectacle, camp, and bravura dancing, Williams will be joined onstage by dance artists Antuan Byers, Derek Crescenti, RÃ©ka Echerer, Chelsea Hecht, Mykel Marai Nairne, and Daniel Morimoto. With costume design by Barbara Erin Delo and sound design by Sam Crawford. One Woman Show was commissioned by DANCENOW for its 2018 Dance-mopolitan Artist Series.

Saturday, September 17 at 4 PM & 6 PM

Free and Open to the Public at Astor Place



Directed and choreographed by Takehiro Ueyama, Somewhere Familiar Melodies explores how past events can be ignited by sense memories--sights, scents, places, and sounds. With this work, Ueyama embraces a range of emotions sparked by memories of time spent with family and friends in Japan. In talking about Somewhere Familiar Melodies, Ueyama said, "After the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, I felt that my heart was torn apart by the tragedy and devastation to my country and my people. Wanting to reflect back on the memories in Japan that gave me joy, I found myself listening to the music that flooded my ears through records, radio, and television during the 70s and 80s. Nostalgic memories came rushing back with every song creating a window back into my childhood in Tokyo." Somewhere Familiar Melodies is set to these popular Japanese songs and will be performed by Brynt Beitman, Lynda Senisi, Corinna Lee Nicholson, and Khris Beeson. Costume design by Jesse Dunham. Somewhere Familiar Melodies was commissioned by DANCE NOW, as a part of its 2013 Dancemopolitan Commissioned Artist Series.

