Joe Iconis to Return to 54 Below with a Christmas Extravaganza

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to celebrate The 13th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza, a wild yuletide explosion written by Joe Iconis, from December 8 – 10 at 7pm & 11pm. Tickets are on sale now at 54below.org/JoeIconis.

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Thirteenth Year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!”



They say that good things come to those who wait, and Mr. Iconis is pleased to announce that after three bah humbug years of pandemic pause, Christmas is coming like never before. Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks are proud to reignite their legendary holiday tradition and bring their insane celebration of all things red and green back to 54 Below.



Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The 13th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 8 – 10 at 7pm & 11pm. For the 7pm performance, cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees) and premiums are $95-$100 ($106-$111.50 with fees). For the 11pm performance, cover charges are $35-$45 ($40-$51 with fees) and premiums are $75-$80 ($84-$89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JoeIconis. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

