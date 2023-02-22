Jennie Harney-Fleming, John Clay III, And More Join MOVIE SCORE MASHUPS At 54 Below On March 9

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Movie Score Mashups: Hear the songs you know and love from the big screen like you've never heard them before. From the Disney Channel to iconic cult classics, your favorite songs from the silver screen will get a new twist in Broadway's living room.

Expect everything from The Breakfast Club to Camp Rock to The Greatest Showman, and let Broadway's finest help you celebrate the greatest films of all time. Prepare to have the time of your lives in this one-of-a-kind movie score mashup night.

Featuring: Jennie Harney-Fleming (Hamilton), John Clay III (New York, New York), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple national tour), Jake Bentley Young (The Karate Kid), Naima Alakham (54 Sings 2013), Max Heitmann (54 Sings 2013), Lily Soto (54 Sings 2013), Tali Green (54 Sings Rihanna), Matte Edwards, Elizabeth Bedley (54 Sings 2012), Andrew Cekala, Zoey Burger ("Every Witch Way"), Bryan Munar (His Story: The Musical), Declan Wagar, Noah Lieberman, Nicholas Salem, Marcel Werder, and Samantha Yates.

Produced by Zachary Hausman & Olivia Ebner

Music direction by Aidan Wells

54 Sings Movie Score Mashups plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 9th, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

