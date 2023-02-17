Jean Louisa Kelly to Return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre for Two Shows Beginning in March

JEAN LOUISA KELLY - the stage and screen star from the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, and the movies Uncle Buck, Mr. Holland's Opus, The Fantasticks, and Top Gun: Maverick - will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with "Anything Can Happen!" for two additional shows after her sold-out New York concert debut earlier this year. The encore performances will take place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, April 1 at 9:30 PM. Again accompanied by Grammy Award-winning musical director Paul Bogaev and directed by Richard Sabellico, Kelly takes the audience on a journey through the serendipitous story of her life in and out of show business, from small-town New England to Hollywood and Broadway. With songs from Gypsy, The Fantasticks, Next to Normal, and Company, Kelly's story is uplifting, moving and fun, leaving you with the belief that truly, "Anything Can Happen!" There is a $25 music charge, with an additional $25 food and beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at West Bank Café, 407 West 42nd Street in New York. Tickets are available HERE.

"I really want to keep growing creatively," Kelly comments. "In writing the show, it was fun to try to describe my journey using songs. I often think in musical theatre phrases - there is a song for every situation! My story is an unlikely one that I think is hopeful. You never know what's going to happen, and sometimes it's wonderful."

In a glowing review from BroadwayWorld, Stephen Mosher raved: "She and her wonderfully gifted and experienced team have created a true one-woman nightclub act that reads like a play - an intricate, charted, meticulous play that weaves her own writing in, out, and around compositions that aid in the storytelling. It is elegant craftsmanship, intelligent storytelling, the sort that her audience was happy to lean into. 'Anything Can Happen!' is good theater, it is good cabaret, it is good entertainment."

JEAN LOUISA KELLY is an actress, singer, and dancer known to audiences for her versatility and grace on stage and screen. Her career began with the title role in a New England summer stock production of Annie, and since then she has enjoyed performing on New York City and Los Angeles stages in musicals such as Company, Applause, Pippin, and The It Girl. She made her Broadway debut with the original cast of Into the Woods. Notable film roles include Tia opposite John Candy in the John Hughes hit Uncle Buck, Rowena Morgan opposite Richard Dreyfuss in Mr. Holland's Opus, and Luisa in Michael Ritchie's MGM/UA film of the long-running Off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks. More recently, she appeared the Warner Bros film Malignant by James Wan, and played Sarah Kazansky, Iceman's wife, in Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick. On the small screen, she played Kim Warner in the long-running CBS sitcom "Yes, Dear," in addition to numerous television movies and guest spots, including the recurring role of Nurse Diane on "Mad About You." Jean composed and performed all the songs in her EPs Willing and Relax, Nothing Is Under Control, and her children's album Color of Your Heart, which was inspired by the record Free to Be... You and Me. Two of her original singles, "Don't Give Up" and "Valley of Fire," were written for and included in feature films in which she acted. Her most recent album of standards, For My Folks, is available on Amazon and across digital platforms. JeanLouisaKelly.com

PAUL BOGAEV is a multiple award-winning music director, arranger, conductor and composer. He received his first Grammy Award for Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, for which he produced, orchestrated and conducted the Tony Award-winning score. He was also music director on Broadway for Tarzan, Bombay Dreams (receiving a Tony nomination for best orchestrations), Sunset Boulevard, Chess, Les Misérables, Cats and The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman. Bogaev's second Grammy Award win was as executive producer of the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film musical Chicago. His other motion picture musicals include Nine, Across the Universe, Dreamgirls, Connie and Carla, and animated features The Lion King, Tarzan, Mulan, and The Emperor's New Groove. Paul also served as music director of the ABC-TV film musicals Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Annie (earning an Emmy Award) and South Pacific. He has worked with such stars as Sting, Phil Collins, Elton John, ABBA, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Beyonce Knowles, Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Day-Lewis, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Judi Dench, Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, and Sophia Loren. PaulBogaev.com